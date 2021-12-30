Trending Tags

Members Only Waffle House Is Reopening At A New Toronto Location & NSFW Waffles Are Back

Are you ready to get naughty in the new year... with a waffle?

@membersonlywh | Instagram, Members Only Waffle House

Toronto's favourite naughty waffles are back in a brand new location – and it's the cherry on top of 2021 we all needed.

Members Only Waffle House is reopening at a new location on December 31 at 252 Queen St. W. at 12 p.m. So if you've been missing a member in your mouth, it's only one more sleep until you're reunited.

The naughty waffle house, which specializes in phallic-shaped waffles, took Toronto by storm this summer with their debut opening outside of Frisaca, a Toronto restaurant, until the waffle shop recently closed down in October.

But the members seem to have gotten too big to stay away and are now officially getting their own location to call home on Queen Street West and will be once again serving up the people of Toronto with fluffy waffles, steamy chocolate drizzle and plenty of embarrassed giggles.

Members Only Waffle House told Narcity their new location is "very Palms Springs inspired" and welcoming with plenty of "warm tones and lighting."

The space has kept its traditional pink branding, but they've also added oranges and yellows into the cozy space for a fun and tropical vibe.

The menu will stick with the classics (for now) such as the Plain Johnson, a waffle dipped in hot butter with a sprinkle of sugar icing, the Founding Member, a waffle dipped in semi-sweet chocolate with a white chocolate tip and The VIP where you can mix and match toppings and your choice of chocolate.

Members Only Waffle House

Address: 252 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To try a naughty waffle at this Toronto classics' new location.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

