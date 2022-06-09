I Tried Members Only's New NSFW 'Majesty' Treats & This Flavour Was My Favourite
So good you'll want to dive in head first!
Member's Only Waffle House is serving up a new salacious treat just in time for summer. So, if you're sick of eating the Members waffle, you can switch it up and bite into the Majesty.
The Majesty is a new dessert gracing the X-rated waffle scene in Toronto. It comes with a hot and ready waffle dripping in chocolate sauce and smothered with gelato and sprinkles. Yum!
Desserts at Members Only Waffle House.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The tasty treat comes with two exclusive gelato flavours from Death In Venice Gelato – White Chocolate Sesame and Nutella Biscotti, sitting on a new and improved waffle made to be crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Toronto can now finally indulge in all their food porn fantasies across the spectrum. So, naturally, I had to put the new desserts to a taste test.
This week, I headed down to the Queen West shop to give both gelato flavours a lick and find my favourite. (Spoiler alert, they're both better than the Members waffle.)
White Chocolate Sesame
The Majesty with White Chocolate Sesame gelato.
Price: $13.80
Taste: This gelato is incredible. I am not a big white chocolate lover, so I didn't expect to gravitate toward this flavour, but it basically tasted like elevated vanilla bean ice cream. The only difference was that the vanilla flavour was way richer and had a hint of sesame.
The gelato itself was super creamy, sweet and surprising. It didn't melt right away, despite being on a hot waffle. The flavour blended perfectly with the chocolate sauce and crispy waffle, and I would definitely order it again.
Nutella Biscotti
The Majesty with Nutella Biscotti gelato.
Price:$13.80
Taste: The Nutella Biscotti is a chocolate lover's dream, but if you're going in for a super-strong Nutella flavour, you may be a bit disappointed.
To me, this flavour tasted more like rich Belgian chocolate with a hint of Nutella rather than a straight out of the jar Nutella flavour.
The texture was creamy, and despite the deep flavour, it still felt surprisingly light. The deeper flavour brought out those chocolate sauces and had me coming back bite after bite.
The winner & overall taste
My personal favourite flavour is definitely the White Chocolate Sesame. The sweet vanilla sesame flavour was to die for and had a touch of uniqueness I hadn't tasted before in gelato, complementing the waffle to perfection.
But, for me, the real showstopper was the actual waffle.
Owner Kirsty Fan told Narcity they tweaked their recipe for the Majesty and the improvements definitely show.
I previously tried the Members, and while they are also delicious, the Majesty is crispier, lighter and avoids any doughiness while maintaining a pillow-soft centre.
Another change is the way you eat the dessert. Unlike a Member, which is conveniently placed on a stick, the Majesty requires you to get your hands dirty in order to indulge, which is no coincidence, according to Fan.
I personally found the best way to tackle the Majesty was to eat about half your ice cream scoop, smooth the remainder down along the face of your waffle and roll it up taco-style, but do be warned. You will get messy.
Overall, I would definitely go back for this summer treat and Fan told Narcity that new gelato flavours may be rolling out in the near future, so visitors will be able to try something new throughout the summer.
Members Only Waffle House
Desserts at Members Only Waffle House.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 252 Queen Street W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy naughty treats that will make you giggle and dive into their new Majesty.