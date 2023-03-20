Toronto's New Retro Donut Cafe Will Have You Racing Back In Time With Sweet Treats (VIDEO)
This new Toronto donut shop will transport you back in time to a 60s diner, and you'll leave with your very own vintage car filled to the brim with donuts.
Superballs Cafe is serving up Loukoumades, a greek donut drizzled in chocolate and mouth-watering toppings of your choice for a sweet snack on the go.
Three vintage car donut boxes at Superballs Cafe.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Superballs Cafe is the second venture of Kirsty Fan, a founder and owner of Members Only Waffle House on Queen West.
Members Only Waffle House is known for their naughty X- rated waffles, but Fan says Superballs Cafe is meant to be a more gender-neutral and family-friendly option for their customers.
"I think personally, I just wanted something that was greater than Members Only, a little bit more down to earth," said Fan.
"Members Only, it's a phallic-shaped waffle. Here is more about the quality of the packaging, along with the quality of the ingredients and everything that we use."
Superballs Cafe is one of Toronto’s newest dessert shops and it will make you forget Timbits even exist! The vegan-friendly, Formula One retro-themed shop serves up a twist on the greek donut loukoumades and offers a choice of fun syrups and toppings. #toronto #torontofood #torontofoodie #dessert #loukoumades
The Space
The cozy space is just a few doors down from Members Only Waffle House and what it lacks in size it makes up for in decorative flavour.
The street view of Superballs Cafe.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The small shop is decked out with a 60s vibe and pays tribute to vintage car culture with a checkered pattern circling around the coffee bar and a neon sign that reads "Start Your Engines."
Superballs Cafe take-out counter.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
"The inspiration behind the store is really just like the love that I have for F1 and also just the vintage and retro vibe of a nostalgic restaurant diner...[Where] people can come grab a quick bite, connect with us, and then they can just go on with their day," said Fan.
The space works as a traditional takeout counter with a long cafe bar stretching across most of the shop.
Inside of Superballs Cafe.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Donuts & Coffee
Loukoumades are usually coated in honey but since Fan is allergic, she wanted to come up with an alternative option alongside a vegan option for her customers.
She started fiddling around with a recipe in August 2022 and after a lot of YouTube videos, ChatGPT and batches and batches of donuts she landed on the Superballs recipe.
Freshly made Loukoumades.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The donuts are made without milk or eggs and are crispy on the outside with a fluffy hollow centre. The recipe is light and not overly sweet so you can indulge in a batch of balls without feeling too heavy.
A Superballs Cafe employee making an order behind the counter.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The donuts come in five Formula 1 themed flavours including Ready, Set Birthday, a vanilla glaze with sprinkles, Supercrema, a chocolate hazelnut drizzle, Milky Way 500, amilk chocolate drizzle, Coco Thunderbolt, a dark chocolate drizzle, Caramel Comet, a caramel chocolate drizzle and Cinnabomb, a vegan option rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Superballs Cafe vintage donut car with "Supercrema" donuts.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The donuts are priced at $7.95 for eight ball of one flavour, $11.95 for 12 balls of two flavours, and $16.95 for 18 balls with up to three flavours.
Although if chocolate isn't even enough to cure your sweet tooth you can also add more toppings for 50 cents including Oreo Overdrive, Biscoff Blitz and Sprinkle Speedway.
A Superballs Cafe vintage donut car with "Ready, Set, Birthday" donuts.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The packaging of the Loukoumades is the star of the show and you can choose from a pink, yellow or green vintage car when you order an eight pack of donuts and a coffee.
A Superballs Cafe car license plate.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The cars are made of recycled material and come with a coffee holder in the trunk and a personalized Ontario license plate.
A cup of coffee from Superballs cafe.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Superballs offers drip coffee for $2.95 and you can enhance your cup of joe for 50 cents with a flavour shot of vanilla, hazelnut or caramel.
Superballs Cafe
Brooke Houghton at Superballs Cafe.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 252 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: To put the petal to the metal on your tastebuds and try a fun new donut spot in the 6ix with retro vibes and Greek inspired flavours.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
