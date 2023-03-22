This Toronto Cafe Was Named One Of The Most Instagrammable In The World & Here's Why (PHOTOS)
"The sort of cafe you’d stay for a second brew."
The best cafes in Toronto are often a hot topic among coffee lovers in our city, but a recent report has definitely made a strong case for one of the most Insta-worthy ones, not only in Toronto but the world.
Fika, which is located in Kensington Market, has been ranked 11th on a list of the 50 most Instagrammable cafes in the world, and its unique aesthetic can be found "in a quaint home filled with light in a Scandinavian decor."
Apart from its exquisite coffee, Fika, a Swedish-inspired cafe, also serves an array of pastries and ready-made sandwiches, all of which are a treat for the eyes and perfect for IG.
With its charming art-filled interior and beautiful back garden, it has become a must-visit for most locals in the city.
"Our cozy back room features an entire wall lined with old books. The backyard patio is the perfect place to sit on a cold beverage and a book, secluded from the hustle and bustle of the city," the cafe's website reads.
The list, which was released this week by the blog, Big 7 Travel, was ranked by considering several factors, including reviews from critics, the cafe's vibe and service, bang for your buck, and their online clout.
"FIKA is a stripped-back cafe with a stunning design of old books covering an entire wall and hanging planters," they wrote.
"The place looks beautiful but is also welcoming and the sort of cafe you’d stay for a second brew."
Fika
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods
Address: 28 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Sweden-inspired café in Kensington Market, and it's a sweet spot to grab a drink or snack. The venue has a wall covered in books, and you'll definitely want to snap a photo.