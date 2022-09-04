9 Dreamy Cafes To Visit In Toronto If You Want To Romanticize Your Life
These spots will give you main character energy.
You can feel like the main character at these dreamy coffee shops around Toronto. With cute decor and romantic vibes, these cafés are idyllic places to sip drinks or enjoy a treat.
From floral shops to historic venues, get ready to step into a storybook at these places.
Cafe23
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee shop
Address: 728 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This whimsical cafe is straight out of a fairytale, and it's known for its enchanting garden patio. You can sip drinks surrounded by blossoms and antique decor.
Dineen Coffee Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods
Address: 140 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This charming café has an Insta-worthy interior with a tiled floor and booths. You'll feel as though you've travelled back in time as soon as you step through the door.
FIKA Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods
Address: 28 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Sweden-inspired café in Kensington Market, and it's a sweet spot to grab a drink or snack. The venue has a wall covered in books, and you'll definitely want to snap a photo.
AM Coffee Studio
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Healthy, breakfast
Address: 2233 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a cozy yoga studio, this small coffee shop serves beautiful lattes and treats as well as healthy breakfasts.
Maman
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lunch, coffee
Address: 100 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This cute spot has French countryside vibes, and you can enjoy sandwiches as well as a variety of coffees and baked goods here.
Balzac's Distillery District
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods
Address: 1 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in what was once a 1895 Pump House, this two-storey Grand Parisian-style café will give you major main character energy. Complete with a massive chandelier and old-world vibes, it's a dreamy spot for a cup of coffee.
Olivia's Garden
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Coffee, breakfast, baked goods
Address: 569 Crawford St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a flower shop, this dreamy café lets you dine amidst sweet-smelling blooms. You can enjoy colourful drinks and freshly baked pastries.
Sam James Coffee Bar
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Coffee
Address: 132 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sweet flower shop has a coffee bar hidden inside, and you'll want to snap some photos outside the bright pink building.
Early Bird Wine + Coffee
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Healthy, coffee
Address: 613 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Serving up brunch, healthy plates, and colourful coffee, this venue has a stunning rooftop patio and decor that will have you romanticizing your life.