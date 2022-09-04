NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto cafe

9 Dreamy Cafes To Visit In Toronto If You Want To Romanticize Your Life

These spots will give you main character energy.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman sitting at a table with flowers holding a coffee. Right: Two drinks on a table in a garden.

@mangiawithmariah | Instagram, @graceelizabethmae | Instagram

You can feel like the main character at these dreamy coffee shops around Toronto. With cute decor and romantic vibes, these cafés are idyllic places to sip drinks or enjoy a treat.

From floral shops to historic venues, get ready to step into a storybook at these places.

Cafe23

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee shop

Address: 728 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This whimsical cafe is straight out of a fairytale, and it's known for its enchanting garden patio. You can sip drinks surrounded by blossoms and antique decor.

Dineen Coffee Co. 

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods

Address: 140 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This charming café has an Insta-worthy interior with a tiled floor and booths. You'll feel as though you've travelled back in time as soon as you step through the door.

FIKA Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods

Address: 28 Kensington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit a Sweden-inspired café in Kensington Market, and it's a sweet spot to grab a drink or snack. The venue has a wall covered in books, and you'll definitely want to snap a photo.

AM Coffee Studio 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Healthy, breakfast

Address: 2233 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a cozy yoga studio, this small coffee shop serves beautiful lattes and treats as well as healthy breakfasts.

Maman

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Lunch, coffee

Address: 100 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This cute spot has French countryside vibes, and you can enjoy sandwiches as well as a variety of coffees and baked goods here.

Balzac's Distillery District

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Coffee, baked goods

Address: 1 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in what was once a 1895 Pump House, this two-storey Grand Parisian-style café will give you major main character energy. Complete with a massive chandelier and old-world vibes, it's a dreamy spot for a cup of coffee.

Olivia's Garden

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Coffee, breakfast, baked goods

Address: 569 Crawford St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a flower shop, this dreamy café lets you dine amidst sweet-smelling blooms. You can enjoy colourful drinks and freshly baked pastries.

Sam James Coffee Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee

Address: 132 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sweet flower shop has a coffee bar hidden inside, and you'll want to snap some photos outside the bright pink building.

Early Bird Wine + Coffee

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Healthy, coffee

Address: 613 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Serving up brunch, healthy plates, and colourful coffee, this venue has a stunning rooftop patio and decor that will have you romanticizing your life.

