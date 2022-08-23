A Parisian-Style Café Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Sip Like It’s Springtime In France
It's hidden inside a flower shop.
It feels like springtime year-round at this dreamy café that just opened near Toronto. The new venue is tucked away inside a flower shop, so you can breathe in a floral aroma while enjoying some treats.
Blossom Moments is a flower shop located in Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill. On August 5, the store added a café area where you can indulge in food and drinks.
Exterior of the flower shop and café.Courtesy of Blossom Moments
The stunning pink interior has "Parisian chic" vibes, so you can imagine that you're on a mini getaway to France. Flowers bloom from every corner and even decorate the walls and ceiling. The seating area boasts a few comfy chairs with shelves and a mirror bordered by more pink blossoms.
Interior of the shop. Courtesy of Blossom Moments
The menu consists of French-style pastries as well as macarons and donuts. The drinks are served in pink mugs that match the aesthetic, and you can sip things like rose and lavender lattes as well as other classic coffees.
White coffee machine with pink mugs. Courtesy of Blossom Moments
The shop also offers modern bouquets, so you can grab some flowers to bring home with you. You'll feel like you're living an Emily in Paris life.
This isn't the only pink spot to enjoy a cup of coffee around Toronto. Alaïa Cafe is an "Instagram cafe" that opened in Square One, and it comes with photo-worthy decor, hanging butterflies, and gourmet coffee. You can also take a road trip to La Maison Rose, which offers more Paris vibes and beautiful pink decor.
Interior of the shop.Courtesy of Blossom Moments
Sip the day away surrounded by blooms at this sweet new café near Toronto.
Blossom Moments
Pink mug with coffee.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Coffee, pastries
Address: 9350 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in treats and coffee at this dreamy new café hidden in a flower shop.