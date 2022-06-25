NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Pink 'Instagram Cafe' Is Opening In Mississauga & You Can Dine Under Floating Butterflies

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Alaïa Cafe interior with butterflies hanging from the ceiling. Right: Alaïa Cafe table and pink drinks.

Courtesy of Alaïa Cafe

A brand new cafe is opening near Toronto, and it's all about the 'gram. Alaïa Cafe is a perfectly pink "Instagram cafe" coming to Square One Shopping Centre, and if you love all things rosy, you'll want to sip a drink or two here.

The blush-coloured eatery is set to open on June 29 for a limited time, and it serves gourmet coffee and mini donuts that will have you feeling sweet.

Hands holding coffee in front of a neon sign.Hands holding coffee in front of a neon sign.Courtesy of Alaïa Cafe

“I have always been an avid coffee drinker. I’ve experienced many coffee flavours and unique storefronts throughout my many travels and was inspired to bring something that Mississauga hasn’t seen before,” Radiyah Chapti, owner of Alaïa Cafe said in a press release. “Although pink isn’t my favourite colour, something about being in a pink cafe makes me feel happy.”

As soon as you step inside, you'll be swept away to a pink paradise. The floral decor and giant butterflies that hang from the ceiling will transport you to an enchanted garden. Of course, you'll want to snap tons of photos, and the "catchy slogans" and neon signs make for the perfect backdrops.

There's an outdoor patio so you can dine in the sunshine as well.

You can enjoy treats like speciality mini donuts, and sip Spanish and rose lattes. The venue will also be serving its "famous" Karak Chai.

The end date of the pop-up cafe has not been confirmed, but it will only be open for a short time. If you can't get enough of all things pink, you'll want to plan a trip here.

Alaïa Cafe

Bagel with salmon on a pink table.

Courtesy of Alaïa Cafe

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Donuts, coffee

Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step into a pink wonderland at this new Instagrammable cafe that's popping up in Mississauga.

Instagram

