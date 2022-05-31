NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

cookies toronto

This New Toronto Bakery Is A Pink Paradise & You Can Get Massive 'Cookie Bricks' (PHOTOS)

It has a sprinkle bench and "Miami vibes". 🍪

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Stack of three cookies. Right: Interior of Foxies Bakeshop.

@foxiesbakeshop | Instagram, Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

Something sweet just arrived in Toronto, and if you love pink, cookies, and photo ops, then you'll want to check it out. Foxies Bakeshop is a new spot for all kinds of cookie creations.

The shop is the very first storefront location for the business, which previously operated online only. The brand new venue officially launched on May 21, and it's every sweet lover's dream come true.

Foxies bakeshop with cookie photos on the wall.Foxies bakeshop with cookie photos on the wall.Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

You'll find yourself in a pink paradise as soon as you step inside. Pink walls, counters, and even ceilings will have you feeling rosy. According to the bakeshop, the design has "Miami vibes" and is modern and bright.

There are some unique features such as the cookie photo wall and sprinkle bench that add an extra touch of sweetness to the space.

Sprinkle-themed bench.Sprinkle-themed bench.Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

As for the menu, you can expect to find the same 4 ounce stuffed cookies that are available online as well as some new offerings. The shop sells giant "cookie bricks" as well as pizza-slice shaped cookies. There are also several chocolate-dipped treats like liquorice and sour keys.

Pink display of cookies and cookie bricks.Pink display of cookies and cookie bricks.Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

Cookie flavours include Mini Egg, Skor Butter Tart, Red Velvet Cookies & Cream, Nutella Gusher, and Cinnamon Snickerdoodle. The bricks are available in flavours like Smartie Explosion and Dolce De Leche.

Not only does the store serve cookies, it also offers hot and iced coffee, as well as merch and items from local vendors.

Vendor items and merchandise for sale.Vendor items and merchandise for sale.Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, stop by this perfectly pink bakery and get your cookie fill.

Foxies Bakeshop

Interior of Foxies Bakeshop.

Courtesy of Foxies Bakeshop

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cookies

Address: 669 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sweet new shop sells a variety of cookie creations that will satisfy your cravings.

Menu

