This New Mississauga Resto Is Inspired By 'Old-School Miami' & Serves Boozy Weekend Brunch

Here's a look inside. 👀

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Taps Public House in Mississauga, Ontario.

Taps Public House in Mississauga, Ontario.

@sarahpsmart | Instagram, Courtesy of Taps Public House

There's a new spot for gooey pizza, boozy drinks, and weekend brunch, and it's just a short trip from Toronto. Taps Public House is an exciting new addition to Mississauga's food scene, and it just opened on March 28, 2022.

The premium casual dining restaurant is dedicated to solving the age-old question of "where should we go tonight?". With an elevated yet affordable menu and Instagrammable decor, it's a good option for a romantic evening out or a place to catch up with friends.

Bar area. Bar area. Courtesy of Taps Public House

The decor is influenced by the Art Deco era and has "old-school Miami" vibes. Inside, you'll find velvet pink walls, feather chandeliers, and retro shades like Tiffany blue and Rolex green and gold. The entire dining room is booths, so you can enjoy a cozy and intimate meal.

Dining room. Dining room. Courtesy of Taps Public House

The bar area features a an open-concept pizza station with an oven imported from Italy. It can cook pies in under 120 seconds, so there's no shortage of pizza to go around.

Interior and pizza station.Interior and pizza station.Courtesy of Taps Public House

The globally-inspired menu boasts classic bar food as well as upscale items with a Mediterranean flare. You'll find things like Neapolitan pizza, steak tartare, miso carbonara, and more. The restaurant offers food you'd find in "fancy" venues at a more affordable price point, such as the wagyu sliders.

Wagyu sliders.Wagyu sliders.Courtesy of Taps Public House

Not only can you enjoy lunch and dinner here, you can also indulge in brunch on the weekends. The brunch menu has several drool-worthy dishes including the "famous" Banana Bread French Toast. You can also order mimosas for the table to add some booziness to your morning.

Chicken and waffles. Chicken and waffles. Courtesy of Taps Public House

If you're looking for a new place to check out near Toronto, this spot is worth keeping on your radar.

Taps Public House

Exterior of the restaurant.

Courtesy of Taps Public House

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Global, Mediterranean

Address: 6570 Meadowvale Town Centre Circle, Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy upscale dishes at an approachable price at this swanky new restaurant near Toronto.

Menu

