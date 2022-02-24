Sections

The Property Brothers Share Their 8 Favourite Spots To Eat In Toronto & Mississauga

So many different cuisines to try!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
@propertybrothers | Instagram, @eastteacan | Instagram

HGTV's Property Brothers are experts when it comes to fixing up homes, but they also know a thing or two about good restaurants. In an email to Narcity, television stars Drew and Jonathan Scott shared their favourite places to eat in Toronto and Mississauga.

The Canadian brothers are fairly familiar with Toronto – it turns out that Drew met his wife, Linda Phan, who hails from Mississauga, at Toronto Fashion Week back in 2010, and the brothers have fixed up plenty of local homes over the years as well.

They named a range of different restaurants to enjoy, from Middle Eastern to Italian, so next time you're struggling to decide where to eat, you can hit up one of their top spots.

PAI

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: This Northern Thai resto has an extensive menu, and you can feast on soups, curries and the popular pad thai.

Menu

Khao San Road

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Thai

Address: 11 Charlotte St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Offering custom dishes based on your dietary restrictions and preferences, this spot has three different flavours of pad thai and other authentic dishes.

Menu

CINCO

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 131 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Gourmet tacos, enchiladas, churros and more await at this Mexican spot, which also serves brunch.

Menu

Piano Piano

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: Multiple locations

Why You Need To Go: If you're craving Italian food, you can head to this whimsical restaurant to fill up on pasta, pizza and other drool-worthy dishes.

Menu

Capra's Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1834 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting beautiful industrial chic decor, this Mississauga venue lets you order from an extensive menu of pasta and pizza.

Menu

East Tea Can

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 3115 Winston Churchill Blvd., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: With food that's just as colourful as its interior, this gorgeous restaurant offers tons of authentic dishes like its dip platter and a range of specialty teas.

Menu

Huevos Gourmet

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 241 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dig into all-day Mexican breakfast, including dishes like Nachos Benedict and Cactus Omelette.

Menu

Water Drop Tea House

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Address: 6525 Millcreek Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located inside the Fo Guang Shan Temple of Toronto, this small restaurant is "delish" and has a "relaxing vibe" according to the Property Brothers.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

