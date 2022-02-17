Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in ontario

The 8 Best Restaurants In All Of Ontario, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs

Time to dig in!

Toronto Staff Writer
The 8 Best Restaurants In All Of Ontario, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
@natalie_sexton_ | Instagram, @polishedoff_ | Instagram

Ontario is brimming with incredible restaurants and mouthwatering eats, but have you ever wondered what's the best of the best in the whole province?

Narcity spoke to seven renowned chefs and restaurateurs who shared their picks for their favourite restaurants in Ontario and they sure did not disappoint!

Here are eight restaurants in Ontario that they cannot get enough of.

Greystones Restaurant & Lounge

Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 63 Broadway, Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hemant Bhagwani, the owner of GOA Indian Farm Kitchen, Bombay Snack Bar, PŌPA, and Amaya Restaurant, named this Orangeville restaurant as one of the best in Ontario.

"The vibe is eclectic with modern decor mixed with the historic building charm," Bhagwani said and added that he loves to drive up here.

Not sure what to get off the menu? Bhagwani enjoys their braised beef short ribs paired with a Caledon Hills Brewery dark beer.

Menu

Restaurant Pearl Morissette

Price: Prix fixe menu

Cuisine: Seasonal French cooking

Address: 3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bhagwani named Restaurant Pearl Morissette as his "best dining experience" outside of Toronto.

The restaurant has an ever-changing, farm-to-table tasting menu, which Bhagwani noted is paired with both delicious local and international wines.

"The service is friendly and attentive. All the dishes were complex but my favourite was the lamb cooked two ways and the golden beets." Yum!

Menu

Shinka Sushi Bar

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi, Omakase

Address: 150 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Food Network Canada Wall of Chefs judge and owner of The Soca Kitchen and Plantain Cartel, Daniela Manrique Lucca, told Narcity that she absolutely loves Shinka.

"The dish they always make for me is the 'omakase.' In Japan, 'omakase' means to entrust the chef who chooses the ingredients and provides a meal to the customer based on seasonality, budget and taste," she said.

If you're looking for somewhere with high-quality ingredients that create "the perfect bite every time", as Manrique Lucca said, then add this to your Ottawa restaurant bucket list - especially if you love to be wowed by the food.

Menu

Stella's Wine Bar, Stella's Eatery

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal food

Address: Stella's Wine Bar, #105 - 172 Main St., Picton, ON, and Stella's Eatery, 2470 County Rd. 8, Waupoos, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrity and Order of Canada award-winning chef, Jamie Kennedy, was wowed by chef Leah Marshall Hannon's "absolutely delicious" cuisine at Stella's Wine Bar in Picton when he dined there with his Valentine for Valentine's Day.

"She has a great understanding of ingredients and combinations and makes delicious and exciting food, favouring local producers and food artisans," Kennedy told Narcity.

Wine lovers will be wowed by the selection, which features local wines from Prince Edward County as well as beyond.

Menu

Pai Northern Thai Kitchen

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Northern Thai

Address: 18 Duncan St., Toronto, ON, and various locations

Why You Need To Go: "My favourite restaurant in Ontario right now is Pai. It’s a warm and comforting space with exceptionally good Thai food!" former food editor for Canadian Living Magazine and previous Chopped Canada winner, Paul Lillakas, told Narcity.

Lillakas recommends their "outstanding bowl" of Khao Soi if you're hitting up the theatre district location before a show.

"Crispy-fried noodles protruding from a rich and deeply-flavourful curry is a divine and mouthwatering treat, I highly recommend."

Menu

Athens Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 707 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Former executive chef behind Buca, Rob Gentile, often goes to this authentic Greek spot with family.

"Their way of explaining specials is taking you on a trip to the kitchen to see them first hand! My daughter is always asking to see the kitchen because Athens makes it quite fun and intriguing," Gentile shared.

So, what should you order off the menu?

"My go-to menu items include the taramosoalata, Oxtapodi Skaras, and Ontario Lamb Chops... and lots of tzatziki!"

Menu

Imanishi Japanese Kitchen

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 1330 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Michael Angeloni, the executive chef and co-owner of Amano Italian Kitchen, Amano Trattoria, Union Chicken, Uncle Ray’s Food & Liquor and Mikey’s Smash Burgers, said "nothing is better" than this spot.

"Imanishi is the restaurant I visit the most, whether for a date, a celebration or just by myself. It is perfect!" Angeloni told Narcity.

From small plates to larger dishes, his favourites are the Guai Lan Gomaae, the Tako celery, and the Tai carpaccio -- "but you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu."

Menu

Quetzal

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 419 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Andrea Nicholson, owner of Butchies restaurant and formerTop Chef Canada competitor, told Narcity that she's "really loving everything" that Quetzal is doing.

"The vibe and refined Mexican influenced cuisine is innovative, well thought out and so tasty," she shared.

Off the menu, Nicholson recommends the scallops that are served with sea asparagus and topped with green garlic butter and morita chili.

The Patagonia squid served with salsa macha maizo, and mint, is also on a "next level of excellence."

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in toronto

These 6 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Most Romantic In Canada

Get ready to fall in love. 🍝

@aubergedupommier | Instagram,@ascarienoteca | Instagram

It's time to call bae, because the most romantic restaurants in Canada were just revealed, and six Toronto spots made the cut.

OpenTable released a list of the 100 most romantic dining spots in the country for 2022. The restaurants were selected by analyzing thousands of reviews from OpenTable diners.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in scarborough

The 7 Best Restaurants In Scarborough That Local Foodies Are Completely In Love With

Time to eat! 🤤

@vishnusuresh._ | Instagram, @the.cherrieontop | Instagram

Find yourself in Scarborough but don't know where to go for a good bite to eat? We've got your back! Narcity asked our readers what their all-time favourite restaurants are in Scarborough, and they didn't disappoint.

From a classic juicy burger joint to a menu packed with too many dosas to choose from, here are seven of the best restaurants that you should definitely add to your bucket list. It's time to dig in!

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in ottawa

You're Not A True Ottawa Local Unless You've Eaten At 8 Of These 14 Restaurants

How many have you been to? 😋

@foodsofottawa | Instagram, @onelove.foodie | Instagram

No matter what city you live in or visit, there seem to be those go-to restaurants that all the locals know about and likely have a history with. It may be for the atmosphere or one particular dish, but either way, it becomes a staple spot to visit.

If you consider yourself a true local, let's play a fun game. How many of these popular Ottawa restaurants have you tried?

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in toronto

These 14 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best Places To Eat In Canada

One spot even came in at the top of the list.

@burgerdrops | Instagram, @sugotoronto | Instagram
If you're in need of some inspiration for you next meal out, then look no further than these Toronto restaurants, which were just named some of the best spots to eat at in the country.

Yelp has announced Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, and fourteen Toronto restaurants made the list, with one even scoring first place.

The list was created using reviews, ratings, submissions, and more, and it's sure to make you hungry.

Keep ReadingShow less