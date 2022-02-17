The 8 Best Restaurants In All Of Ontario, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
Time to dig in!
Ontario is brimming with incredible restaurants and mouthwatering eats, but have you ever wondered what's the best of the best in the whole province?
Narcity spoke to seven renowned chefs and restaurateurs who shared their picks for their favourite restaurants in Ontario and they sure did not disappoint!
Here are eight restaurants in Ontario that they cannot get enough of.
Greystones Restaurant & Lounge
Price: 💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 63 Broadway, Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hemant Bhagwani, the owner of GOA Indian Farm Kitchen, Bombay Snack Bar, PŌPA, and Amaya Restaurant, named this Orangeville restaurant as one of the best in Ontario.
"The vibe is eclectic with modern decor mixed with the historic building charm," Bhagwani said and added that he loves to drive up here.
Not sure what to get off the menu? Bhagwani enjoys their braised beef short ribs paired with a Caledon Hills Brewery dark beer.
Restaurant Pearl Morissette
Price: Prix fixe menu
Cuisine: Seasonal French cooking
Address: 3953 Jordan Rd., Jordan Station, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bhagwani named Restaurant Pearl Morissette as his "best dining experience" outside of Toronto.
The restaurant has an ever-changing, farm-to-table tasting menu, which Bhagwani noted is paired with both delicious local and international wines.
"The service is friendly and attentive. All the dishes were complex but my favourite was the lamb cooked two ways and the golden beets." Yum!
Shinka Sushi Bar
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi, Omakase
Address: 150 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Food Network Canada Wall of Chefs judge and owner of The Soca Kitchen and Plantain Cartel, Daniela Manrique Lucca, told Narcity that she absolutely loves Shinka.
"The dish they always make for me is the 'omakase.' In Japan, 'omakase' means to entrust the chef who chooses the ingredients and provides a meal to the customer based on seasonality, budget and taste," she said.
If you're looking for somewhere with high-quality ingredients that create "the perfect bite every time", as Manrique Lucca said, then add this to your Ottawa restaurant bucket list - especially if you love to be wowed by the food.
Stella's Wine Bar, Stella's Eatery
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal food
Address: Stella's Wine Bar, #105 - 172 Main St., Picton, ON, and Stella's Eatery, 2470 County Rd. 8, Waupoos, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrity and Order of Canada award-winning chef, Jamie Kennedy, was wowed by chef Leah Marshall Hannon's "absolutely delicious" cuisine at Stella's Wine Bar in Picton when he dined there with his Valentine for Valentine's Day.
"She has a great understanding of ingredients and combinations and makes delicious and exciting food, favouring local producers and food artisans," Kennedy told Narcity.
Wine lovers will be wowed by the selection, which features local wines from Prince Edward County as well as beyond.
Pai Northern Thai Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Northern Thai
Address: 18 Duncan St., Toronto, ON, and various locations
Why You Need To Go: "My favourite restaurant in Ontario right now is Pai. It’s a warm and comforting space with exceptionally good Thai food!" former food editor for Canadian Living Magazine and previous Chopped Canada winner, Paul Lillakas, told Narcity.
Lillakas recommends their "outstanding bowl" of Khao Soi if you're hitting up the theatre district location before a show.
"Crispy-fried noodles protruding from a rich and deeply-flavourful curry is a divine and mouthwatering treat, I highly recommend."
Athens Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 707 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Former executive chef behind Buca, Rob Gentile, often goes to this authentic Greek spot with family.
"Their way of explaining specials is taking you on a trip to the kitchen to see them first hand! My daughter is always asking to see the kitchen because Athens makes it quite fun and intriguing," Gentile shared.
So, what should you order off the menu?
"My go-to menu items include the taramosoalata, Oxtapodi Skaras, and Ontario Lamb Chops... and lots of tzatziki!"
Imanishi Japanese Kitchen
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1330 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Michael Angeloni, the executive chef and co-owner of Amano Italian Kitchen, Amano Trattoria, Union Chicken, Uncle Ray’s Food & Liquor and Mikey’s Smash Burgers, said "nothing is better" than this spot.
"Imanishi is the restaurant I visit the most, whether for a date, a celebration or just by myself. It is perfect!" Angeloni told Narcity.
From small plates to larger dishes, his favourites are the Guai Lan Gomaae, the Tako celery, and the Tai carpaccio -- "but you really can't go wrong with anything on the menu."
Quetzal
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 419 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Andrea Nicholson, owner of Butchies restaurant and formerTop Chef Canada competitor, told Narcity that she's "really loving everything" that Quetzal is doing.
"The vibe and refined Mexican influenced cuisine is innovative, well thought out and so tasty," she shared.
Off the menu, Nicholson recommends the scallops that are served with sea asparagus and topped with green garlic butter and morita chili.
The Patagonia squid served with salsa macha maizo, and mint, is also on a "next level of excellence."
