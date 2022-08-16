These New Ontario Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Top 30 In Canada For 2022
Toronto and Ottawa spots made the list.
The best new restaurants in Canada have been announced for 2022 by Air Canada and a number of Ontario spots made the cut.
The Air Canada enRoute publication listed 30 of the best new dining spots in the country, from which a top 10 will be selected later this year. The list includes seven new Ontario restaurants to add to your must-try list.
Air Canada enRoute has been highlighting the best new spots to eat in the country for the past 20 years. A panel of experts nominates significant openings in their region, then an undercover writer flies across Canada to check them out. They found a ton of chefs that are bringing culturally diverse dishes from coast to coast.
Restaurants that fully opened between late spring of 2021 and May 31, 2022 qualified for the list of top new spots. The writer tried a variety of new dining stops from a wine bar to a Chinese grocery store.
Food spots in the city of Toronto are tied with those in Montreal leading the nominations for Canadian dining with five awesome new restaurants each on the shortlist.
The two other Ontario dining locations featured are located in Ottawa and Kimberley.
Here are the seven new restaurants in Ontario that made Air Canada's "Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022":
- Fonda Balam - Toronto
- Heart’s Tavern and Bar - Kimberley
- Mimi Chinese - Toronto
- Osteria Giulia - Toronto
- Perch - Ottawa
- Prime Seafood Palace - Toronto
- Restaurant 20 Victoria - Toronto
The most memorable meals of the 30 restaurants featured will make this year's top ten list which will be released on November 1, 2022. We will have to wait and see which (if any) of these seven Ontario restaurants are considered the best of the best in Canada.