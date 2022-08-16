NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in ontario

These New Ontario Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Top 30 In Canada For 2022

Toronto and Ottawa spots made the list.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Taco plates and cocktail from Fonda Balam. Right: Mussels dish from Perch Ottawa.

Taco plates and cocktail from Fonda Balam. Right: Mussels dish from Perch Ottawa.

@fondabalam | Instagram, @perchottawa | Instagram

The best new restaurants in Canada have been announced for 2022 by Air Canada and a number of Ontario spots made the cut.

The Air Canada enRoute publication listed 30 of the best new dining spots in the country, from which a top 10 will be selected later this year. The list includes seven new Ontario restaurants to add to your must-try list.

Air Canada enRoute has been highlighting the best new spots to eat in the country for the past 20 years. A panel of experts nominates significant openings in their region, then an undercover writer flies across Canada to check them out. They found a ton of chefs that are bringing culturally diverse dishes from coast to coast.

Restaurants that fully opened between late spring of 2021 and May 31, 2022 qualified for the list of top new spots. The writer tried a variety of new dining stops from a wine bar to a Chinese grocery store.

Food spots in the city of Toronto are tied with those in Montreal leading the nominations for Canadian dining with five awesome new restaurants each on the shortlist.

The two other Ontario dining locations featured are located in Ottawa and Kimberley.

Here are the seven new restaurants in Ontario that made Air Canada's "Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2022":

  • Fonda Balam - Toronto
  • Heart’s Tavern and Bar - Kimberley
  • Mimi Chinese - Toronto
  • Osteria Giulia - Toronto
  • Perch - Ottawa
  • Prime Seafood Palace - Toronto
  • Restaurant 20 Victoria - Toronto

The most memorable meals of the 30 restaurants featured will make this year's top ten list which will be released on November 1, 2022. We will have to wait and see which (if any) of these seven Ontario restaurants are considered the best of the best in Canada.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...