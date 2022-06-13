DoorDash Revealed the '50 Most Loved Restaurants' In Canada & Many Are In Ontario
Find your next food delivery spot!
DoorDash just announced the "50 Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in Canada for 2022," and Ontario swept the charts with almost a quarter of the restaurants that cracked the list residing in the province.
Canadians love their takeout, but DoorDash's list doesn't just focus on the food. Instead, the list takes into account the entire delivery experience, from the delivery time to the condition it comes in.
Less than 1% of restaurants were eligible for the list, according to a press release from DoorDash Canada.
"Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it's also about being dependable and delivering a great experience to the end customer," said Shilpa Arora, the general manager at DoorDash Canada.
"These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It's our honour to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch," they added.
The list was created from data from April 2021 to April 2022 and analyzed restaurants that achieved ten months of "Most Loved" status. Furthermore, of those that have five shops or less were ranked by the number of months they qualified and their average customer rating.
Restaurants featured on the list will also receive a badge on the DoorDash app to make decision-making for your next food order a lot easier.
Here are the 12 Ontario restaurants that made DoorDash's "50 Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in Canada for 2022:"
- Ben Thanh Express, London, ON
- Chaban Korean Cuisine Etobicoke, ON
- Ferraro 502, Toronto, ON
- Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes, Maple, ON
- J San Sushi Bar, Toronto, ON
- Mi Mi Restaurant, Toronto, ON
- My Sushi, North York, ON
- Pho Metro, Markham, ON
- Rua Vang Golden Turtle, Toronto, ON
- Thai Lime, Toronto, ON
- Yaowarat, Toronto, ON
- You Don Ya, Toronto, ON
So, if you're in a food rut and looking to try something new, dinner from one of these highly ranked spots may not be a bad idea.
