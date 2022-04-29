5 Toronto Restaurants Got Named Among The Best In The World & The List Is So Stacked
They just made Forbes' Star Awards list for the year!
Calling all foodies: if you're figuring out where to grab a bite to eat in Toronto, look no further, because these restaurants were just named some of the best across the globe.
On April 26, the Forbes Travel Guide's 2022 Star Awards named the "most outstanding hotels, restaurants and spas" all over the world that travellers have to check out.
There are 253 restaurants that were given awards this year, including five-star and four-star eateries and "recommended restaurants."
So, how do they choose which restaurants are the best of the best? Forbes Travel Guide sends "incognito inspectors" to see which spots make the cut.
Without further ado, here are the five restaurants in Toronto that made the Star Awards list this year.
Café Boulud
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: French, Contemporary, Cafe
Address: 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Forbes Travel Guide inspector said the menu at Café Boulud has French countryside favourites, like steak frites or the "Lyon-influenced Quenelle de Brochet."
The inspector also pointed out that the restaurant has a varied and sophisticated cocktail list, and that Café Boulud's menu also "celebrates" Canadian ingredients, mentioning a seafood platter with Canadian oysters.
Canoe
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Canadian, Contemporary, Seasonal
Address: TD Bank Tower on the 54th floor, 66 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take your dinner date to new heights where you can dine while enjoying some incredible Toronto views. Canoe has an extensive wine list and a tasting menu that they can change depending on your dietary needs (so long as you give the restaurant a heads up ahead of time).
"The menu features global cuisine made with only the best Canadian ingredients. You might start with the Ontario burrata with squid ink lavash before diving into the rioni risotto with salt baked kohlrabi," the Forbes Travel Guide inspector said.
One Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: Recommended
Cuisine: Contemporary, French
Address: The Hazelton Hotel, 116 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Yorkville restaurant has a packed breakfast menu with staples like avocado toast, eggs Benny and fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with blueberries and topped with whipped cheesecake and graham crumble. Outside of breakfast, One serves a variety of soups, salads and pasta, and has a raw bar where you can even order caviar service.
"During the summer, the Toronto restaurant's patio is the ultimate spot to see and be seen," the Forbes Travel Guide inspector said, and added that on Thursday nights the bar is the go-to nightlife spot.
Scaramouche
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: French, Pasta bar
Address: 1 Benevenuto Pl., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Scaramouche is filled with mouthwatering dishes like their peppercorn fettuccine and butter-poached half lobster. They also have a vegetarian menu that serves more than just a simple salad, like a spiced tempura cauliflower.
According to the Forbes Travel Guide inspector, the wine list has 200 vintages to choose from, "so you know there is a glass to go with each and every carefully crafted French dish."
TOCA
Price: 💸💸💸
Star Award Ranking: 4-Star
Cuisine: Italian
Address: The Ritz-Carlton, 181 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a local hot spot, Forbes Travel Guide recommends TOCA for foodies looking to enjoy a tasty meal.
"If you happen to be dining at TOCA on a Friday night, opt for the chef's tasting menu," the Forbes inspector said, and also noted that cheese lovers might want to nibble on what the restaurant has in store in their "cheese cave."