We Asked 10 People For Their Favourite Must-Try Restaurants In Toronto (VIDEO)
Toronto is filled with some of the most amazing food in the world, from local hole-in-the-wall eats to Michelin-starred restaurants.
The 6ix has so many options for dining out that you may feel overwhelmed, but Narcity has your back with 10 suggestions from the people of Toronto that you need to check out.
Narcity hit up the intersection at King Street and Queen Street West to poll 10 strangers on their favourite restaurants in Toronto — you know, the ones they just can't stop eating at, and here's what they said.
Birria Catrina
Price:💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: One Toronto resident said this spot has the "best tacos" — a ringing endorsement to be sure. Not to mention they're the only birria-specialized restaurant in Toronto, according to their website.
Sauvignon
Dessert from Sauvignon.
Sauvignon | Facebook
Price:💸:💸:💸
Cuisine: Eclectic cuisine
Address: 1862 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON,
Why you Need To go: This charming bistro got a shoutout for its great wine bar and a small menu that apparently does a few things just right.
Sotto Sotto
Price:💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 120 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This popular Italian restaurant has received tons of hype across the city — especially considering that both Drake and Dj Khaled have both dubbed it one of their faves. So it comes as no surprise that one local had this on their must-try list.
Chubbys
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: Jamaican
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: You can dive into island-inspired eats, from little bites like "Pepper Shrimp" to bigger plates like "Oxtail Stew" at this yummy spot — all the while sipping on a delicious cocktail.
Thai Nyyom
Price:💸
Cuisine: Thai
Address: 1419 Bloor St. West, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: This restaurant got a shoutout for its authentic eats, and one local even went so far as to say it's like when "your own Thai mom" cooks your food.
Trattoria Nervosa
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 75 Yorkville Ave. Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: One person we spoke with said this Yorkville spot has the "best Italian food" and you can't go wrong with one of their big bowls of pasta and a tiramisu to end the night.
Goods & Provisions
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Eclectic menu
Address: 1124 Queen St E, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: You can relax at this local wine joint and enjoy a glass of vino alongside a new dish from their eclectic menu.
Terroni
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: This popular chain is all over Toronto, with stunning locations and delicious pasta, so it's perfect to grab dinner no matter what end of the city you're in.
Gusto 101
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: Multiple locations
Why you need to go: Gusto 101 is known for its mouth-watering pasta and pizza, so if you can't decide which Italian dish you'd like, you can have a little bit of both.
Cluny
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 35 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON
Why you need to go: If you want to be transported to a bistro in France and snack on delicious treats like foie gras poutine, this classy joint in the heart of the distillery district may be for you!