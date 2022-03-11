Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in toronto

6 Toronto Restaurants That Have Won Hefty Awards & One Was Even Named Best In The World

Some were recognized for their food, decor, and more! 🤤🏆

Person having a meal at George Restaurant in Toronto. Right: Meal at Giulietta in Toronto.

Person having a meal at George Restaurant in Toronto. Right: Meal at Giulietta in Toronto.

@kai_xin_wang | Instagram, @tamaraosman | Instagram

There are lots of places to eat in the 6ix, but many Toronto restaurants have gone above and beyond from just being places to grab a bite.

From serving fresh meals alongside views of the 6ix to having some swanky decor, there are spots in the city that have earned some awards for being some of the best of the best.

According to OpenTable, there are a few award-winning restaurants in downtown Toronto that have even been rated among the best in the country or even the world.

So if you're looking to find some spots to put on your foodie adventure bucket list, you can check out these six restaurants in Toronto.

Don Alfonso 1890

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Location: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Awards: Named the Best Italian Restaurant In The World in 2022 by 50 Top Italy and many more.

Why You Should Eat Here: This award-winning upscale restaurant is located inside Casa Loma's Conservatory and is known for its great service, delicious menu, and classy atmosphere.

Menu

George Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Location: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Award: Best of Award of Excellence by the Wine Spectator.

Why You Should Eat Here: It's a luxury restaurant that provides a memorable culinary experience with a mixture of seafood and meat dishes, and it was also named one of the most romantic restaurants in Canada!

Menu

Grey Gardens

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: New North American, Wine bar

Location: 199 Augusta Ave., Toronto, ON

Award: Toronto Restuarant Appreciation Award for Best Wine Bar At Home by Streets Of Toronto in 2021, and Canada's 100 Best New Restaurants in 2018.

Why You Should Eat Here: If you love all things food and wine, this is the restaurant for you. They've got various selections of cider, wines, and even a secret sake menu to pair their small to medium-sized food selections.

Menu

Leña Restaurante

Price: 💸- 💸💸💸

Cuisine: South American

Location: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Award: Agency that designed Leña's interior won Best Restaurant Design in 2017.

Why You Should Eat Here: Guests who come to this restaurant will get the chance to bask in modern and stylish decor, while they munch on some South American dishes made with a splash of Italian and Spanish flare.

Menu

Giulietta

Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Location: 972 College St., Toronto, ON

Award: Named one of Canada's Best New Restaurants in 2018.

Why You Should Eat Here: Nestled inside the Dufferin Grove neighbourhood, this restaurant is a favourite among local guides across the city for its mouthwatering Italian dishes and great customer service. Janet Zuccarini, a resident judge on Top Chef Canada, previously told Narcity it is one of her top picks for Italian eats in Toronto, too.

Menu

Canoe Restaurant

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Location: 66 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Award: Named Best Farm To Table Restaurant in 2020.

Why You Should Eat Here: Planning a night out and want something farm-fresh? Diners at Canoe Restaurant can enjoy a sophisticated meal straight from local farms, and take in the breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline.

Menu

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...