6 Toronto Restaurants That Have Won Hefty Awards & One Was Even Named Best In The World
Some were recognized for their food, decor, and more! 🤤🏆
There are lots of places to eat in the 6ix, but many Toronto restaurants have gone above and beyond from just being places to grab a bite.
From serving fresh meals alongside views of the 6ix to having some swanky decor, there are spots in the city that have earned some awards for being some of the best of the best.
According to OpenTable, there are a few award-winning restaurants in downtown Toronto that have even been rated among the best in the country or even the world.
So if you're looking to find some spots to put on your foodie adventure bucket list, you can check out these six restaurants in Toronto.
Don Alfonso 1890
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Location: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Awards: Named the Best Italian Restaurant In The World in 2022 by 50 Top Italy and many more.
Why You Should Eat Here: This award-winning upscale restaurant is located inside Casa Loma's Conservatory and is known for its great service, delicious menu, and classy atmosphere.
George Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Location: 111C Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Award: Best of Award of Excellence by the Wine Spectator.
Why You Should Eat Here: It's a luxury restaurant that provides a memorable culinary experience with a mixture of seafood and meat dishes, and it was also named one of the most romantic restaurants in Canada!
Grey Gardens
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: New North American, Wine bar
Location: 199 Augusta Ave., Toronto, ON
Award: Toronto Restuarant Appreciation Award for Best Wine Bar At Home by Streets Of Toronto in 2021, and Canada's 100 Best New Restaurants in 2018.
Why You Should Eat Here: If you love all things food and wine, this is the restaurant for you. They've got various selections of cider, wines, and even a secret sake menu to pair their small to medium-sized food selections.
Leña Restaurante
Price: 💸- 💸💸💸
Cuisine: South American
Location: 176 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Award: Agency that designed Leña's interior won Best Restaurant Design in 2017.
Why You Should Eat Here: Guests who come to this restaurant will get the chance to bask in modern and stylish decor, while they munch on some South American dishes made with a splash of Italian and Spanish flare.
Giulietta
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Location: 972 College St., Toronto, ON
Award: Named one of Canada's Best New Restaurants in 2018.
Why You Should Eat Here: Nestled inside the Dufferin Grove neighbourhood, this restaurant is a favourite among local guides across the city for its mouthwatering Italian dishes and great customer service. Janet Zuccarini, a resident judge on Top Chef Canada, previously told Narcity it is one of her top picks for Italian eats in Toronto, too.
Canoe Restaurant
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Location: 66 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Award: Named Best Farm To Table Restaurant in 2020.
Why You Should Eat Here: Planning a night out and want something farm-fresh? Diners at Canoe Restaurant can enjoy a sophisticated meal straight from local farms, and take in the breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline.