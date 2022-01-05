Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
best italian restaurants in toronto

This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Best Italian Dining Spot In The World For 2022

It also was awarded "Meal of the Year".

This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Best Italian Dining Spot In The World For 2022
@donalfonsoto | Instagram, @carolynjxchen | Instagram

A Toronto restaurant received some major recognition this week when it was named the best place in the world for Italian cuisine outside of Italy.

Don Alfonso 1890, an upscale spot located in Casa Loma, received first place in 50 Top Italy's The Best Italian Restaurants in The World 2022 awards.

The classification looks at 50 restaurants around the world that are outside of Italy's national borders. The list is compiled by over 350 inspectors.

This isn't the first time Don Alfonso has been recognized by this brand — it also ranked number two for the same category in 2019.

The restaurant also came in first for Meal of the Year 2022 for its multi-course tasting menu, and dishes like the Tagliatelle alla rosa canina and Vesuvio di Rigatoni were praised.

The venue is the only North American location of the Don Alfonso brand, and it brings the flavours of the Amalfi coast to Toronto. Set in the castle conservatory, you can enjoy a meal surrounded by chandeliers, stained glass, and more.

The only other Canadian restaurant to rank in the Best Italian Restaurant awards was Cioppino’s, a spot located in Vancouver.

Don Alfonso 1890 offers a la carte dishes as well as a classic tasting menu. The restaurant is closing as of January 5 due to indoor dining restrictions, but it will reopen once restrictions lift.

Don Alfonso 1890

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This elegant restaurant, located in Casa Loma, was named the Best Italian Restaurant in The World for 2022.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For A Hot Date Night

Say goodbye to Netflix & Chill.

@sonjakirsh_ | Instagram, @terroni.to | Instagram

If you're looking to add some extra romance to your next date, then these restos are the places to go. We asked Narcity readers what the best Toronto restaurants for a hot date night are as part of our new Food Awards, and here are the top ten rankings.

Leave Netflix behind and indulge in pasta, sushi, fancy cocktails, and more at these romantic spots.

Keep Reading Show less

The 8 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Tinder Or Hinge Dates, According To Local Singles

Are you looking for the perfect spot to strike that love connection?

@aly.adventures | Instagram, @juliaklack | Instagram

Are you looking for love in all the wrong places? (AKA Toronto restaurants with no backdoors to escape a bad date.)

Toronto singles told Narcity their favourite spots for a first date with someone they met while swiping away on Tinder or Hinge.

Keep Reading Show less

The 12 Best New Restaurants In Toronto That Made 2021 Less Of A Train Wreck

How many did you visit?

@mxonisah | Instagram, @levant.pizza | Instagram

We asked our readers to name the best restaurants in Toronto across five different categories for 2021 as part of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards and the votes are officially in!

The city saw a number of new restaurant openings this year and, according to readers, these are the top 12 spots that you just have to add to your bucket list.

Keep Reading Show less

So Many Toronto Bars & Restos Are Shutting Down After COVID-19 Exposures

So many classic spots have temporarily closed.

@bar_isabel | Instagram, @lapalmato | Instagram

If you're wondering who stole your holiday dinner at your favourite local restaurant this year, COVID-19 is to blame.

A handful of Toronto restaurants and bars are closing their doors for the holiday season due to COVID-19 exposures, and even more are temporarily closing out of precaution as COVID-19 cases rise.

Keep Reading Show less