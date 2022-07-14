Don Alfonso Just Opened Its Panoramic New Toronto Resto & Here's A Peek Inside (PHOTOS)
It was voted the best Italian dining spot in the world.
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at this swanky Toronto spot. Michelin star-awarded Don Alfonso 1890 has a new home in the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, and it comes with a panoramic lookout over the city.
The restaurant, which was voted the best Italian dining spot in the world outside of Italy for 2022, previously operated as a pop-up inside Casa Loma, and the former Toula space in the Westin Harbour Castle is its first permanent location in Toronto.
Interior of Don Alfonso with bar area. Courtesy of Don Alfonso
Located on the 38th floor, the restaurant is now open and welcomes visitors to a fine dining experience paired with breathtaking surroundings.
Bar area at Don Alfonso.Courtesy of Don Alfonso
You can enjoy a 360-degree view of the city and Lake Ontario during your meal. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap around the entire room, allowing you to gaze across the skyline and soak up the scenery.
Tables at Don Alfonso with city views. Courtesy of Don Alfonso
The elegant space features 90 seats as well as a sleek bar area and open-concept kitchen. Glistening chandeliers hang from the ceiling, and glowing pillars light up the space.
The furniture and banquettes were designed specifically for the curving space, and works of art including pieces by Damien Hirst decorate the area.
Tables at Don Alfonso with city views. Courtesy of Don Alfonso
The award-winning tasting menu offered at the pop-up will continue to be served at the new location, as well as other Italian dishes featured at the pop-up.
One of the dishes at Don Alfonso.Courtesy of Don Alfonso
Of course, an experience like this doesn't come cheap, and the tasting menu costs $190 per person, while the a la carte menu is priced at $125 per person. There is also a lounge menu that allows you to order single plates and dishes.
One of the dishes at Don Alfonso.Courtesy of Don Alfonso
Each dish comes with an Insta-worthy presentation, and you can enjoy fare such as risotto, duck, lamb, lobster, and a range of Italian desserts.
Reservations can be booked online, so if you have a special occasion coming up, or want to pamper yourself, this new dining location comes with award-winning food and stunning city views.
Don Alfonso 1890
Interior of Don Alfonso with a view of the city at night.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1 Harbour Square, Floor 38th, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new dining spot comes with sweeping city views and food that's been voted the best in the world.