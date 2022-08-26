NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Union Station Is Getting A Fine-Dining Restaurant Where You Can Fill Up On Steak & Sushi

It's from the same group behind the Casa Loma steakhouse.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Union Station in Toronto, Ontario.

Union Station in Toronto, Ontario.

Diego Grandi | Dreamstime.com

There will soon be a new reason to head to Toronto's Union Station, and it's not to catch a train. A new restaurant is opening in the station, and you can indulge in steak and seafood in an upscale setting.

Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House is a fine-dining concept that's set to open in the iconic landmark in 2023. The venue is the latest project by Liberty Entertainment Group, the same team behind the award-winning BlueBlood Steakhouse in Casa Loma.

A seafood tower on a black and gold table.A seafood tower on a black and gold table.Courtesy of Liberty Entertainment Group

The Union Station restaurant will offer more than just steak, however. In addition to cuts of quality meat, you can enjoy a fresh seafood selection and premium grade sushi.

The eatery will be located in northeast corner of the station, and you can enjoy city views through the large windows on Front and Bay Streets. The design will be "sexy" and "modern," with private dining spaces available for special events. Lunch and dinner will be offered seven days a week, and guests can also enjoy a premium bar.

The full menu and opening date are yet to be released, but the restaurant is slated to open at sometime during 2023.

Liberty Group recently opened another restaurant, Don Alfonso 1890, in the Toronto’s Westin Harbour Castle Hotel. Situated on the 38th floor, the venue boasts 360-degree views of the city and lake as well as renowned Italian dishes.

Keep an eye out for updates on this new fine-dining spot coming to a historic Toronto landmark soon.

Blue Bovine Steak and Sushi House

Shrimp in a steaming bowl.

Courtesy of Liberty Entertainment Group

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Steak and seafood

Address: Northeast corner of Union Station, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new fine-dining concept will offer steak and seafood in historic Union Station.

Website

