Casa Loma Just Got Magical Outdoor Dining Domes & It's Like Feasting In A Crystal Ball
They come with castle views. 🏰
A new dining experience has just popped up in Toronto, and it's brimming with magic. BlueBlood Steakhouse at Casa Loma has opened enchanting "patio pods" on the west side of its terrace, and you can feast with castle views.
The transparent domes are a whimsical place to enjoy a summer meal. Surrounded by greenery and the majestic palace, you'll feel like royalty as soon as you step inside. The pods are now a permanent installation at the castle, and will be open seasonally.
The full à la carte menu is available when dining here, and you can expect upscale dishes ranging from steak tartare to giant seafood towers. There is no minimum spend required, but the pods are subject to availability.
The castle has recently opened its garden patio as well, and it's offering a brand new globally-inspired menu this season. You can dine amidst flowers and lush scenery with the castle as a backdrop.
There will also be live symphonies hosted in the garden throughout the summer, with performances like ABBA Mania and Disney/Dreamworks Night.
The pods are a dreamy place for a romantic date night or to celebrate a special occasion with friends and family. You can make a reservation online in advance.
If you're looking for more outdoor dining places to check out this summer, these Toronto patios were rated as some of the best in Canada, so they're worth a visit.
Patio Pods at BlueBlood Steakhouse
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dine in magical domes with castle views at this restaurant.