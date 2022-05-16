Casa Loma's Garden Patio Is Reopening & You Can Dine By An Enchanting Castle
There's a new menu this year. 🏰
It's time to unleash your inner royalty, because Casa Loma's magical garden patio is returning to this city, and you can dine like a princess.
The Gardens at Casa Loma will officially reopen on June 2, and this year, there's a brand new globally-inspired menu. You can expect seasonal fare including starters, salads, grilled entrées, and wine from the castle's underground cellar.
Casa Loma with outdoor patio. Courtesy of Casa Loma
As you enjoy your meal, you'll be treated to enchanting views of the gardens, city skyline, and majestic castle. Prices range from $15 to $48 per dish, and reservations are already available.
The garden patio first launched back in 2020 as a unique way for guests to experience the castle. While admission to the castle is not included with the dining event, you will have access to the award-winning grounds.
On top of outdoor dining, you'll be able to enjoy a live symphony in the gardens this summer. The Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra will be performing every Monday in the glass pavilion starting June 6, alongside a special guest. You can enjoy shows like ABBA Mania and Disney/Dreamworks Night.
"We’re excited to offer the city an unparalleled and rich calendar of hospitality experiences for all ages this summer season, and welcome guests and visitors to celebrate with us," Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Group, said in a press release.
BlueBlood Steakhouse has recently opened its patio at the castle, so you can enjoy stunning surroundings at this terrace as well. If you're looking to treat yourself to something special this summer, book a spot at the castle's flower-filled dining experience and let your royal side shine.
The Gardens at Casa Loma
Price: $15 - $48 per dish
When: Opening June 2, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma is bringing back its stunning garden terrace, and you can dine with views of the castle.