NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto patios

Toronto's New Outdoor Bar Has Italian Summer Vibes With A Build-Your-Own Gin & Tonic Menu

Choose your own garnishes and more.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cocktails on a table. Right: An outdoor bar with drinks.

Cocktails on a table. Right: An outdoor bar with drinks.

@eatalytoronto | Instagram, Courtesy of Eataly

Cheers to summer! A new bar just opened in Toronto, and it's completely outside. Il Patio di Eataly with Aperol is an outdoor food and drink concept at the Italian marketplace, Eataly. It consists of two separate spaces — the The Bay Patio and a new outdoor walk-in bar.

The Bay Patio menu is filled with traditional Italian dishes with a focus on summer favourites. You can imagine that you're on vacation as you dig into Torino-style pizza, fresh pasta like house-made gnocchi, and more. Add some booziness to your meal by ordering a classic cocktail as well.

Bar with glasses and bottles. Bar with glasses and bottles. Courtesy of Eataly

The outdoor standing bar is walk-in only, so need to worry about reservations. You can order authentic cocktails like Aperol Spritz, as well as regional Italian wine, beer, and more.

One unique aspect of the bar is the build-your-own gin and tonic menu. Guests can choose from 15 different gins from places like Italy, and customize it with a range of tonics and garnishes, such as sage, cucumber, and grapefruit.

The build-your-own drinks are priced at $16, and the bar offers a small snack menu with dishes like chips.

There are lots of other gorgeous patios to enjoy around the city now that the warm weather is here. These outdoor terraces were actually ranked amongst the best in Canada, so they're worth checking out.

Il Patio di Eataly is filled with bright, cheery decor and greenery, so it's a fun place to enjoy the sunshine with friends and soak up some Italian vacay vibes.

Il Patio di Eataly

Table with Italian food.

Courtesy of Eataly

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy Italian fare and build-you-own gin and tonic at this spot.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...