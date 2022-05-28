Toronto's New Outdoor Bar Has Italian Summer Vibes With A Build-Your-Own Gin & Tonic Menu
Choose your own garnishes and more.
Cheers to summer! A new bar just opened in Toronto, and it's completely outside. Il Patio di Eataly with Aperol is an outdoor food and drink concept at the Italian marketplace, Eataly. It consists of two separate spaces — the The Bay Patio and a new outdoor walk-in bar.
The Bay Patio menu is filled with traditional Italian dishes with a focus on summer favourites. You can imagine that you're on vacation as you dig into Torino-style pizza, fresh pasta like house-made gnocchi, and more. Add some booziness to your meal by ordering a classic cocktail as well.
Bar with glasses and bottles. Courtesy of Eataly
The outdoor standing bar is walk-in only, so need to worry about reservations. You can order authentic cocktails like Aperol Spritz, as well as regional Italian wine, beer, and more.
One unique aspect of the bar is the build-your-own gin and tonic menu. Guests can choose from 15 different gins from places like Italy, and customize it with a range of tonics and garnishes, such as sage, cucumber, and grapefruit.
The build-your-own drinks are priced at $16, and the bar offers a small snack menu with dishes like chips.
Il Patio di Eataly is filled with bright, cheery decor and greenery, so it's a fun place to enjoy the sunshine with friends and soak up some Italian vacay vibes.
Il Patio di Eataly
Table with Italian food.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 55 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy Italian fare and build-you-own gin and tonic at this spot.