Swanky New Toronto Restaurant Has Sweeping Lake Views & You Can Brunch In The Sky (PHOTOS)
Here's a first look!
Patio season is right around the corner, and a new restaurant with a towering outdoor terrace is opening just in time for the warm weather.
Roses Cocina is launching on May 5 in Toronto's luxury destination, Hotel X. The restaurant, which boasts skyline views and a modern dining area, is the latest spot for both hotel guests and the public to enjoy a meal.
Serving up breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Roses Cocina offers elevated comfort food with a focus on North American cuisine. With a menu developed by Executive Chef Adrian Niman of The Food Dudes Corp., you can expect to enjoy a range of flavours from across the continent.
Sausage Rolls and bread.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"It had to be a concept that really gave hotel guests food that they could eat if they are staying here [...] but we also want it to be a place where people from Toronto [...] come down to the water and Hotel X and have an extraordinary dining experience," Niman tells Narcity.
The venue is opening its doors soon, but until then, here's a little peek at what you can experience at this new dining spot.
The Space
Located on the second floor of Hotel X, Roses Cocina features an open, contemporary space and, most notably, skyline views. The elongated dining room is complete with several tables, booths, and a bar area.
Dining room and bar. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The entire side of the room consists of floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can gaze over Lake Ontario as you eat. In front of the windows, a long bench stretches along the wall, allowing for plenty of seating.
The space has a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere while still offering an elevated experience thanks to the modern touches. It has a "comfort food with friends" vibe with an added touch of sophistication. The towering shelves filled with books and other trinkets give the area a homey feel.
Dining room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You can watch the chefs at work in the open kitchen, and grab a cocktail while viewing a game at the spacious bar area. A television at the front of the venue plays a range of entertainment from old movies to sports.
Dining room.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The outdoor patio doesn't have a set opening date yet, but it's planning to welcome guests in early June. The area has views for days, so if cocktails in the sun sounds like your idea of a good summer outing, then you'll want to plan a trip here.
The Food
Roses Cocina is all about next-level comfort food, and everything from the bread to the sauces is made in-house. Chef Adrian Niman, Chef de Cuisine Sean Usher, and Executive Pastry Chef Jeroen van Helvoirt have worked to create a dining experience that satisfies a range of diets and cravings.
"The concept of the food and the inspiration is refined North American cuisine with a strong emphasis on Tex Mex, being American and Mexican flavours," Niman says. "When you do comforting food, it doesn't necessarily have to be so heavy. You have to balance that out with a lot of fresh ingredients, or pickled ingredients, or things that have acidity and freshness [...]."
Hamachi Tostada.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The idea of fresh comfort food comes through in the dishes. Items like the Hamachi Tostada (fish, cucumber, avocado, and more served on a crispy chip) and the Lobster Club (brioche, brown butter aioli, and bacon) offer crave-worthy flavours without being too heavy.
You can find a range of snacks, salads, and main courses on the dinner menu. On the snack menu, the Sausage Rolls are worth trying for an elevated take on a classic comfort dish.
Sausage rolls.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you're looking for a lighter option, the Roses Chopped salad is bursting with flavour, and is filled with veggies, avocado, chipotle ranch, and tortilla crumble.
Roses Chopped Salad.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The Wagyu Fajitas come served on a sizzling hot plate, and you can scoop steaming steak and peppers onto a warm tortilla right at the table.
Wagyu Fajitas. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Save room for dessert, because there are several dishes on the menu that will satisfy your sweet tooth. The Yuzu Meringue Pie comes with citrusy flavours and a crunchy pretzel crust, and the Cast Iron Cookie, served in a warm skillet, is a chocolate lover's dream come true. You'll definitely need to share this one!
Yuzu Meringue Pie.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
As for breakfast, you'll be able to enjoy dishes like Lobster Benny, Huevos Rancheros, and Pancakes Supreme which comes with lemon ricotta and Saskatoon berry compote.
Cast Iron Cookie.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
"We really want this to be a place, given this amazing view we have of the lake, where you can come and have an ultimate brunch experience," says Niman.
The Drinks
Roses Cocina offers a wide range of beverages as well, including cocktails, mocktails, wine, beer, and even tequila flights. If you're stuck on what to order, give the Roses Signature a try.
Roses Signature. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
This flavourful margarita comes with yogurt-infused Casamigos Blanco, Creme de Cassis, salted vanilla agave, and fresh lime juice, and is complete with a rose-shaped ice cube which takes this drink to an Insta-worthy level.
Rosé.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Another unique cocktail to try is the Sayulita, which features lemongrass-infused Moneybag Vodka, Tanqueray Gin, cucumber-infused dry sake, salted coconut and rosewater cordial, and mint. It comes served in a tropical pink cup and is a refreshing addition to your dinner experience.
Roses Cocina
Roses Cocina patio.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: North American
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Second Floor, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new restaurant offers elevated comfort food with sweeping skyline views, and you can even enjoy brunch.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.