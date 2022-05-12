Mademoiselle Is Toronto’s New Spot For A Glitzy Night Out & Here’s A First Look (PHOTOS)
You'd have no idea that the space used to be a strip club.
A brand new restaurant has landed on King Street West, and it's bringing some major glam to the area. Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill is the latest concept by Peter Girges of MARBL, but don't expect a cheap night out here.
The swanky spot is officially opening on May 12, and it will welcome guests into a bold and contemporary venue inspired by the European Coast.
Mademoiselle exterior. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Operating from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., this late-night restaurant offers a range of seafood and raw dishes, as well as pasta, sushi, and more. From crab legs to caviar, some dishes cost $100 or more, so say goodbye to your paycheque.
With dazzling chandeliers and cherry blossom trees, this spot has next-level decor, and here's a little peek inside.
The Space
Situated in the heart of King West, Mademoiselle has transformed what was formerly an adult entertainment club, For Your Eyes Only, into a glitzy dining space.
The restaurant first began as a private dining spot on the lower level of MARBL, and Girges saw an opportunity to bring Mademoiselle to life when the club space became available. After thorough renovations, the raw bar was born, and you can easily spot its white exterior when passing by.
Mademoiselle interior.Courtesy of Mademoiselle
The interior has no shortage of glamour, and it's easy to feel like you've stepped right into a beach club. The inspiration comes from coasts including the south of France, northern Mediterranean and South Beach Miami.
The blue and white colour scheme is reminiscent of a Greek vacay, and the towering ceiling is hung with sparkling chandeliers. Lush cherry trees are scattered throughout the dining area, bringing that warm summer feel into the space regardless of the weather outside.
Mademoiselle interior.Courtesy of Mademoiselle
The main floor is filled with sleek booths as well as a lengthy bar area and backlit pastel wall. The wrap-around second floor looks over the entire space and features another bar and more booths.
Mademoiselle interior.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The bathrooms are just as glam as the rest of the venue, and you can even find a DJ inside.
The Food
The menu by Executive Chef Evan Dickinson has seafood galore, including oysters, caviar, and crudos. You can start the night out with dishes like crab cakes, grilled octopus, ahi tuna tartare, and PEI mussels.
Seafood at Mademoiselle. Courtesy of Mademoiselle
There are several sushi options on the menu, with a big range in price points. One option is the Spicy Tuna, which consists of jalapeño, yuzu tobbiko, and tempura bits for $25.
The most expensive sushi is the aptly named "Fu*# You Roll !!!", which costs a whopping $100 and is loaded with wagyu A5, caviar, foie gras, truffle, lobster tempura gold, Henessey soy glaze, and spicy mayo. That's one pricey bite!
Seafood at Mademoiselle. Courtesy of Mademoiselle
Other notable dishes include the Seafood Towers, Lobster Spaghetti, and the Tomahawk.
The Drinks
One highlight of the restaurant is the mixology bar, which boasts a range of curated cocktails. These drinks are both Instagrammable and tasty, with bold and unique flavours.
The Madame.Courtesy of Mademoiselle
The Madame is worth trying, especially if you enjoy a citrusy but sweet taste. It's made with lemon-infused gin, Lemoncello, lemon rum chatta and lemon juice.
If you're feeling fancy, you can order the Cocoa Chanel. It's mixed with chocolate liquor and finished with smoke and a toasted marshmallow. Don't expect it to be sweet though, it's definitely got a strong taste.
Cocoa Chanel.Courtesy of Mademoiselle
Another one to try is the Ginger Divine, and its vibrant blue colour matches the vibe of the restaurant. It comes with honey chamomile, ginger, and lime for a refreshing sip.
Mademoiselle
Mademoiselle interior.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood
Address: 563 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky new spot is like spending a night on the coast, and it offers tons of seafood dishes and cocktails.