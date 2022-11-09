Toronto's New Brunch Spot Serves Up Italian Eats By Day & Taiwanese Food By Night
Simpl Things is a new cocktail and snack bar in Toronto. With two entirely different menus under the same roof, the restaurant features an open-concept kitchen and a retro-looking bar where customers can enjoy food from two continents depending on when they visit.
During the afternoon, Pasta Cartl's chef Cody Wilkes will transport customers to Italy with his carefully curated menu that features different pasta and small bites.
When day turns into night, Eats By Betty's chef Betty Chia features Taiwanese street food with recipes from her loved ones.
The Space
Located at 269 Dunn Avenue, this snack bar is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Queen Street West and sits on a quiet road in Toronto's beloved Parkdale neighbourhood.
Exterior Simpl Things.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Its exterior might not look so exciting, but once you walk inside and look around the space, you'll see a room that bursts with colour and aromas that fill the air.
Interior Simpl Things.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Evelyn Chick, the owner of Simpl Things, told Narcity that they wanted to make the restaurant to be "super welcoming and fun, so I decided to make this feel like a vintage Miami apartment."
All the colours chosen to fill the space are there to give a sense of happiness.
Chairs and tables at Simpl Things.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The furniture was specifically curated to represent a nostalgic feel, and a lot of the decor is rounded to give a homey vibe. All the furniture is vintage, even the bar stools date back to 70s, Chick said.
It took the owner 2 months to curate and find things from around Canada to bring her restaurant image to life.
'70s bar stools at Simpl Things.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Food
This new concept restaurant serves two cuisines under one roof. So whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming Italian dish or snacks with Taiwanese flavours, this menu offers it all. They also introduced brunch on weekends, where they serve traditional breakfast dishes.
If you hope to enjoy some flavourful pasta dishes, you'll want to visit Simpl Things from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Monday.
Make sure to try one of their most popular plates —the Parpadelle. For $22, you can enjoy pasta made in-house with a red wine braised short-rib, topped with butter and Parmigiano.
Parpadelle.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Are you looking to travel to the other side of the world to try Taiwanese food, but the flights to Taiwan are too expensive? Well, you might not need to if you visit Simpl Things between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday to Monday.
Chef Betty Chia, who was on the opening team for Speakeasy21 and Sofia Yorkville, started her own business during the pandemic selling handmade dumplings and chilli oils. Now, chef Betty resides at Simpl Things showcasing her unique take on Taiwanese street food.
For $15, customers can enjoy their Spicy Chilled Silken Tofu, which is a vegetarian and gluten-free dish. The tofu comes in the shape of a block and features garlic, ginger, chilli, gochujang, black vinegar, egg crumble, scallions and sesame.
Spicy Chilled Silken Tofu.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
For those who aren't tofu lovers but would still like to enjoy more vegetarian dishes, the menu offers a variety to choose from. For example, the Popcorn Mushroom, which has a crispy coating and soft interior, is flavoured with five spices, ginger, garlic, Sichuan chilli, Thai basil and a Thai basil scallion cream, for $17.
Popcorn Mushroom and new salad.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Simpl Things have recently introduced its brunch menu, which is available to customers on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chef Cody has put together a few of the restaurant's unique brunch dishes, which include the Porchetta Breakfast Sando, The Fry Up and Steak N' Eggs.
Porchetta Breakfast Sando and The Fry Up at Simpl Things.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The Porchetta Breakfast Sando is $18 and comes with 6oz of porchetta, pickled onion, provolone cheese and a sesame milk bun made in-house.
The Fry Up features two eggs cooked your way, pork or mushroom, fried mashed potato, tomato and homemade sourdough bread for $18.
Simpl Things' menus have so many items for people to choose from, no matter the time of day. The best part is you can try two completely different menus and vibes, even if you come twice on the same day!
Drinks
Unlike some restaurants that feature one drink menu with a few changes. Simpl Things features two completely different beverage menus, depending on the time of day and the food served.
During the morning and afternoon, customers can enjoy beverages such as the Spritz O'Clock, $13, and Simpl Espresso Martini, $14.
Spritz O' Clock.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
When the Taiwanese food comes out and the daytime darkens, customers can enjoy stronger beverages like the Purple Jungle, $15, and Not Your Average Marg, $16.
Not Your Average Marg and Purple Jungle.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
For those who enjoy their outings but don't necessarily want to drink alcohol, the restaurant serves some of their specialty non-alcoholic drinks and served to make you feel like part of the team.
Simpl Things beverage.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
To check out Simpl Things in Toronto, you can make a reservation directly from their website or simply walk in.
Simpl Things
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian and Taiwanese
Address: 269 Dunn Ave., Toronto, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: To try out various eats from two chefs, and take Instagram-worthy photos in every corner of the restaurant.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible.