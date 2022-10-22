Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

cheap flights

15 Cheap Flights From Toronto That Cost Less Than You Spent On Gas This Month

It's time to start packing!

Toronto Associate Editor
​An airplane wing. Right: Sunset in Punta Cana.

Sergiy Borakovskyy | DreamstimeValio84sl | Dreamstime

Ontario gas prices are so unreliable, and sometimes people end up paying so much just to go on a road trip in Ontario. But, now with winter slowly creeping in, finding a cheap flight is a perfect excuse to get the heck out of Toronto.

An obvious getaway for those hoping to explore a new part of Ontario is by booking a stunning Airbnb for a weekend away far away from the city.

But, if you want to get on a plane and fly far away then you might want to listen up because there are a bunch of cheap flights that leave from Toronto on a daily basis, all you have to do is find your passport and start packing.

Here's a list of 15 cheap flights from Toronto that are totally worth the trip:

Toronto to Palm Springs

Price: $99 one-way

When: May 18, 2023

Airline: Flair Airlines

Why You Need To Go: To breathe in the cool breeze and feel the "California Love," as Tupac once said, but also Palm Springs, located in the desert, has a bunch of hot springs, golf courses, and spas. In other words, are you looking for a detox weekend from Toronto's hustle and bustle? Then make sure to hop on this cheap flight to California.

Book Here

Toronto to Puerto Vallarta

Price: $199 one-way

When: November 24, 2022

Airline: Swoop Airlines

Why You Need To Go: If you've been to Cancun just over a million times but love Mexico, how about checking out a new city also located on the beach?

Book Here

Toronto to Las Vegas

Price: $109 one-way

When: November 15, 2022

Airline: Swoop Airlines

Why You Need To Go: Well, not much to say here other than it's Las Vegas. Why wouldn't you want to scoop this incredibly cheap deal? And you can use Swoop Airlines to expand your horizons.

Book Here

Toronto to Montego Bay

Price: $169 one-way

When: November 22, 2022

Airline: Swoop Airlines

Why You Need To Go: Have you been wanting to cross Jamaica off your list and visit Bob Marley's home? Then for less than $200, you can fly on Swoop Airlines and make it there in four hours.

Book Here

Toronto to Punta Cana

Punta Cana.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price: $159 one-way

When: November 28, 2022

Airline: Swoop Airlines

Why You Need To Go: The white beaches, large palm trees and all-inclusive resorts are all great reasons to visit one of the most beautiful cities in the Dominican Republic. What makes this even better is that it'll cost you less than your weekly grocery run to get there.

Book Here

Toronto to Nashville

Price: $94 one-way

When: May 20, 2023

Airline: Flair Airlines

Why You Need To Go: Do you love Dolly Parton? Well, if you go to Nashville, you can check out a bunch of Dolly Parton landmarks that would be hard to miss and live your best cowboy life.

Book Here

Toronto to Vancouver

Price: $135 one-way

When: January 13, 2022

Airline: Canada Jetlines

Why You Need To Go: Canada Jetlines, the country's newest low-fare airline, is giving people in Toronto to chance to go all the way to the west coast to see one of Canada's beautiful cities. If you haven't been before, it's definitely worth the trip!

Book Here

Toronto to Charlottetown

Price: $49 one-way

When: November 25, 2022

Airline: Swoop Airlines

Why You Need To Go: Charlottetown is Prince Edward Island's capital, and what's better than going to the west coast to see some ocean views? On the other hand, it might just be getting on a shorter flight in the opposite direction.

Book Here

Toronto to New York

Price: $161 one-way

When: November 5, 2023

Airline: Air Canada

Why You Need To Go: Air Canada is offering Torontonians the chance to enjoy their neighbouring metropolitan city in the new year by taking a cheap flight to New York City, and it's only $179 one-way. So, if you're sick and tired of looking at the CN Tower and would like to admire the Empire State Building, then you might want to hop on this deal fast!

Book Here

Toronto to Orlando

Price: $161 one-way

When: Starting November 13, 2022

Airline: Air Canada

Why You Need To Go: Air Canada is offering Torontonians the chance to soak up some warmth by visiting Orlando, Florida, for so cheap. Now might be your chance if you've never been to Disney World.

Book Here

Toronto to Boston

Price: $175

When: Starting November 3, 2022

Airline: Porter Airlines

Why You Need To Go: Other than walking around Harvard University's campus and admiring the life you could've lived if you paid attention in high school, Boston is one of the most historic U.S. cities, according to Culture Trip.

Book Here

Toronto to Calgary

Moraine Lake in Alberta.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

Price: $116

When: January 10, 2023

Airline: WestJet

Why You Need To Go: Besides Alberta calling for Ontarians to move there, Calgary is close to places like Banff and Canmore, which are arguably one of the most beautiful landscapes in Canada.

Book Here

Toronto to Chicago

Price: $173 one-way

When: Starting November 5, 2022

Airline: Air Canada

Why You Need To Go: Did you ever want to take that iconic Chicago picture with the bean, also known as Cloud Gate? Well, for under $200, you can hop on an Air Canada flight and live your best life.

Book Here

Toronto to Cancun

Price: $129 one-way

When: December 10, 2022

Airline: Flair Airlines

Why You Need To Go: To relax on white sand beaches and swim in perfectly coloured blue waters.

Book Here

Toronto to Montreal

Price: $88 one-way

When: Starting January 15, 2023

Airline: Air Canada

Why You Need To Go: Why go to Paris for some french vibes when you can get on an hour's flight to somewhere that'll make you feel like you're in Europe? Yup, Air Canada has a really cheap deal that can get you to Montreal quickly and cost-effectively, so hurry and visit your Quebec friends.

Book Here

