15 Cheap Flights From Toronto That Cost Less Than You Spent On Gas This Month
It's time to start packing!
Ontario gas prices are so unreliable, and sometimes people end up paying so much just to go on a road trip in Ontario. But, now with winter slowly creeping in, finding a cheap flight is a perfect excuse to get the heck out of Toronto.
An obvious getaway for those hoping to explore a new part of Ontario is by booking a stunning Airbnb for a weekend away far away from the city.
But, if you want to get on a plane and fly far away then you might want to listen up because there are a bunch of cheap flights that leave from Toronto on a daily basis, all you have to do is find your passport and start packing.
Here's a list of 15 cheap flights from Toronto that are totally worth the trip:
Toronto to Palm Springs
Price: $99 one-way
When: May 18, 2023
Airline: Flair Airlines
Why You Need To Go: To breathe in the cool breeze and feel the "California Love," as Tupac once said, but also Palm Springs, located in the desert, has a bunch of hot springs, golf courses, and spas. In other words, are you looking for a detox weekend from Toronto's hustle and bustle? Then make sure to hop on this cheap flight to California.
Toronto to Puerto Vallarta
Price: $199 one-way
When: November 24, 2022
Airline: Swoop Airlines
Why You Need To Go: If you've been to Cancun just over a million times but love Mexico, how about checking out a new city also located on the beach?
Toronto to Las Vegas
Price: $109 one-way
When: November 15, 2022
Airline: Swoop Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Well, not much to say here other than it's Las Vegas. Why wouldn't you want to scoop this incredibly cheap deal? And you can use Swoop Airlines to expand your horizons.
Toronto to Montego Bay
Price: $169 one-way
When: November 22, 2022
Airline: Swoop Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Have you been wanting to cross Jamaica off your list and visit Bob Marley's home? Then for less than $200, you can fly on Swoop Airlines and make it there in four hours.
Toronto to Punta Cana
Punta Cana.
Price: $159 one-way
When: November 28, 2022
Airline: Swoop Airlines
Why You Need To Go: The white beaches, large palm trees and all-inclusive resorts are all great reasons to visit one of the most beautiful cities in the Dominican Republic. What makes this even better is that it'll cost you less than your weekly grocery run to get there.
Toronto to Nashville
Price: $94 one-way
When: May 20, 2023
Airline: Flair Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Do you love Dolly Parton? Well, if you go to Nashville, you can check out a bunch of Dolly Parton landmarks that would be hard to miss and live your best cowboy life.
Toronto to Vancouver
Price: $135 one-way
When: January 13, 2022
Airline: Canada Jetlines
Why You Need To Go: Canada Jetlines, the country's newest low-fare airline, is giving people in Toronto to chance to go all the way to the west coast to see one of Canada's beautiful cities. If you haven't been before, it's definitely worth the trip!
Toronto to Charlottetown
Price: $49 one-way
When: November 25, 2022
Airline: Swoop Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Charlottetown is Prince Edward Island's capital, and what's better than going to the west coast to see some ocean views? On the other hand, it might just be getting on a shorter flight in the opposite direction.
Toronto to New York
Price: $161 one-way
When: November 5, 2023
Airline: Air Canada
Why You Need To Go: Air Canada is offering Torontonians the chance to enjoy their neighbouring metropolitan city in the new year by taking a cheap flight to New York City, and it's only $179 one-way. So, if you're sick and tired of looking at the CN Tower and would like to admire the Empire State Building, then you might want to hop on this deal fast!
Toronto to Orlando
Price: $161 one-way
When: Starting November 13, 2022
Airline: Air Canada
Why You Need To Go: Air Canada is offering Torontonians the chance to soak up some warmth by visiting Orlando, Florida, for so cheap. Now might be your chance if you've never been to Disney World.
Toronto to Boston
Price: $175
When: Starting November 3, 2022
Airline: Porter Airlines
Why You Need To Go: Other than walking around Harvard University's campus and admiring the life you could've lived if you paid attention in high school, Boston is one of the most historic U.S. cities, according to Culture Trip.
Toronto to Calgary
Moraine Lake in Alberta.
Price: $116
When: January 10, 2023
Airline: WestJet
Why You Need To Go: Besides Alberta calling for Ontarians to move there, Calgary is close to places like Banff and Canmore, which are arguably one of the most beautiful landscapes in Canada.
Toronto to Chicago
Price: $173 one-way
When: Starting November 5, 2022
Airline: Air Canada
Why You Need To Go: Did you ever want to take that iconic Chicago picture with the bean, also known as Cloud Gate? Well, for under $200, you can hop on an Air Canada flight and live your best life.
Toronto to Cancun
Price: $129 one-way
When: December 10, 2022
Airline: Flair Airlines
Why You Need To Go: To relax on white sand beaches and swim in perfectly coloured blue waters.
Toronto to Montreal
Price: $88 one-way
When: Starting January 15, 2023
Airline: Air Canada
Why You Need To Go: Why go to Paris for some french vibes when you can get on an hour's flight to somewhere that'll make you feel like you're in Europe? Yup, Air Canada has a really cheap deal that can get you to Montreal quickly and cost-effectively, so hurry and visit your Quebec friends.