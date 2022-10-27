A TikToker Pointed Out That Pearson Airport Has No Terminal 2 & People Are Confused
Here's what happened to it👇
Toronto's Pearson Airport has two terminals, 1 and 3, but where did Terminal 2 go?
A TikToker, also known as Chris Zou, is going viral after wondering what happened to the Toronto Pearson's Terminal 2 and telling others to "petition to make 3 a 2."
"I wonder if the Toronto Pearson Airport is a little confusing for tourists because we have like a Terminal 1, we have a Terminal 3, but we don't have a Terminal 2," the TikToker said in the video.
Someone commented saying, "Tourists? It's confusing for us Canadians & locals 😂😂 it's a wild ride Fr."
"This isn't like a four or 13 situation where they're like unlucky numbers. We just, we just don't have a Terminal 2," Chris added. "I think we used to have one, and they got rid of it. And they're like, 'just keep it at that.'"
"There's no terminal 2?? 😅 I was today years old…" a TikToker commented.
Another said, "I thought terminal 2 was the cargo terminal?"
However, Chris is not wrong, there is no Terminal 2, and it goes back to a few years ago when it was no longer in use.
According to the Torontoist, people in 6ix said goodbye to Terminal 2 in the early 2000s. The terminal saw its final takeoff at 9:30 p.m. on January 29, 2007. Then, in April of that year, its demolition began.
A spokesperson from the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told Narcity that "as demand for air travel grew, new terminals and runways were quickly added."
"To meet growing demand, Terminal 2 was opened in 1972, Terminal 3 in 1993 and a new Terminal 1 in 2004. Today’s Pearson operates out of two terminals designed with a linear concept; Terminal 1 and 3. Terminal 2 was demolished in 2008," the spokesperson added.
\u201cFrom humble beginnings to Canada\u2019s largest airport! This edition of #PearsonPast features the first passenger flight landing at what was then called Malton Airport. On Aug. 29, 1938 at 1:10pm an American Airways DC-3 from Buffalo touched down. The first of many landings.\u2708\ufe0f\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1567098869
CTV News reported that Terminal 2 "was also disliked, even despised, for its cramped spaces and drab atmosphere reminiscent of its origins in 1972."
They also said, "the newly designed terminal is expected to be a bright and airy space that will include one of the fastest people movers in the world."
Fast forward 15 years; this, in fact, is true. Now, Toronto's Pearson Airport is recognized as one of the best, and there are many reasons for this.
For example, in 2019, Toronto's Pearson was ranked the best airport in North America for its customer experience.
Chris also continued questioning why airport codes in Canada start with the letter "Y" and said it's "because we're the country of yuuu." Obviously, that's not correct.
"This is what happens when you make us come to the airport 3 hours early and we have so much time to observe and think 😂," a Tiktoker said.
Apparently, Zhu was waiting for their luggage at the time of these epiphanies, so they are not wrong.