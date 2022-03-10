Pearson Airport Was Just Named One Of The Best Airports In North America & Here's Why
They were also awarded for good hygiene.🧼
You can take some cheap flights to dreamy destinations from Toronto Pearson Airport, but it just so happens that you'll also be taking it from one of the best airports in the world.
In a press release posted on March 10, the Airports Council International (ACI) named Pearson as the "Best Large Airport in North America" based on a list of the best airports for traveller experience during the pandemic. Toronto's airport came out on top when it came to airports that host over 40 million passengers each year.
So, how did Pearson get its title?
Throughout 2021, the ACI collected data from over 370,000 surveys with categories separated based on the airports' size.
But, that's not all Pearson was recognized for.
The ACI also gave the Best Hygiene Measure By Region Award to the Toronto airport, which is based on how well an airport responds to its customers in order to make sure that travellers have the safest and cleanliest environment.
Toronto Pearson tweeted this morning that this was the fifth year in a row they've been awarded.
We're excited to announce we've won \u201cBest large airport in NA\u201d for the 5th year in a row! We also won \u201cBest hygiene measures in NA\u201d by @ACIWorld. Thank you for your confidence in us & to all airport workers for their continued dedication pic.twitter.com/6RnFjdyQF5— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1646918101
"We're excited to announce we've won 'Best large airport in NA' for the 5th year in a row! We also won 'Best hygiene measures in NA' by @ACIWorld. Thank you for your confidence in us & to all airport workers for their continued dedication," they tweeted.
Pearson is currently bracing itself for a busy March break season.
They've been expanding their services and getting back into the travelling groove by opening up multiple hiring opportunities at its location and offering increased international flight routes so you can finally get your hot girl summer across the globe.