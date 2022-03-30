One Of Pearson's Busiest Runways Is Getting Upgraded & Here's How It'll Affect Travellers
While eager travellers can expect some cheap flights coming out of Pearson Airport this summer, there's been a new development at Canada's busiest airport that could lead to longer wait times.
Ryan White, Manager of Communications and Media Relations for the Greater Toronto Airport Authority, told Narcity in an email that Runway 06L/24R, the second busiest runway at Pearson Airport, will be undergoing repairs due to its concrete structure being worn down from use, weather conditions, and time.
"While scheduled flights will not be impacted, travellers may notice increased taxi times or longer waits at their gates at different points during the work," expressed White.
In a press release on Tuesday, the GTAA said the construction was slated to start in early April and would go on until the fall of this year.
"The project will [...] create meaningful jobs by generating approximately 200,000 person hours of work; and employ sustainable construction practices, including the use of recycled materials and upgrades to 1,800 LED lights to enhance safety and reduce the carbon footprint of the runway," they stated in the release.
Though they also mentioned that significant impacts on communities around the airport are to be expected due to the construction.
"We worked with our airline partners to reduce the number of hourly departures and arrivals, and adjusted schedules for the project duration to help mitigate operational impacts, including passenger delays and minimizing use of less regularly used runway configurations to reduce community impacts," said White.
White also mentioned that people who live near the airport can expect more aircraft noise while the construction is being completed.
"It is important to remember, there is no permanent airspace change associated with this project and any impacts are temporary and only for the duration of the project," noted White.