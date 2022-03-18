Pearson Airport Is Getting Some Cheap Flights Across Canada & Some Trips Are Under $70
Cross-country trip, anyone?
Another super affordable airline is hitting the tarmac at Toronto Pearson Airport soon, and just in time for the summer.
On March 17, Lynx Air announced that they will be adding four new travel destinations out of Toronto's busiest airport.
As of June 30, Lynx Air will be flying out of Pearson Airport three times a week into Halifax, and come July 30, it will be jumping up to five flights per week. Plus, you could hop on board for as little as $69 from Toronto, though prices appear to fluctuate depending on when your flight takes off.
Starting June 28, Lynx will also be heading down to St. John's two times a week, increasing the number of flights to seven a week a month later in July. One-way tickets from Pearson to St. John's International Airport currently vary from $99 to $129.
The affordable airline will be offering seven flights into Edmonton starting July 28, too, with one-way tickets presently going for under $100. Lynx will also be adding more flights to Calgary, going from seven flights to twelve a week starting at the end of June.
On top of adding flights out of Pearson, there will also be flights coming out of Hamilton's International Airport, so Hamiltonians won't have to hop on the 401 to catch a cheap trip.
Lynx will be offering two flights each week to Calgary from Hamilton starting up on June 29, and then as of July 29, they will bump their flights to four per week.
Starting up on June 29 too, Hamilton passengers can head down to Halifax on one of their two flights each week.