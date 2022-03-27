Canada's New 'Ultra-Affordable Airline' Takes Off In April & It Keeps Adding More Routes
The airline recently announced a "major expansion" in Ontario. 👇
If you're looking for cheap flights in Canada, this could be for you! Canada's new "ultra-affordable" airline Lynx Air will be taking off for the first time in April but it's already announced a "major expansion."
If you haven't heard of it yet, Lynx Air is Canada's newest airline that burst onto the scene back in November 2021.
The company, which is using an "ultra low-cost carrier model," is promising low fares, brand new aircraft and great customer service.
While it hasn't even launched its first ever flight just yet, the airline has already expanded its network to reach six Canadian cities in total: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria..
On March 17, it confirmed "a major expansion out of the Toronto region," with four new destinations and five new routes. This includes flights from both Toronto Pearson and Hamilton Airport.
Discover more of Canada at a great price! Head to http://flylynx.com\u00a0 today.pic.twitter.com/VFOD0Kwuaq— Pearson Corporate / Entreprise Pearson (@Pearson Corporate / Entreprise Pearson) 1647549613
In a statement, the airline's CEO confirmed that by the end of July 2022, 92 flights per week will be flown in and out of the Toronto area, which is more than 17,000 seats each week.
In February, Lynx Air also added more flights in B.C. and Alberta, too. Flights between places like Victoria and Calgary will start at just $39 for one way, while trips between Vancouver and Calgary also cost under $40.
Other cheap routes available for booking right now include Hamilton to Halifax for $49, Toronto to Edmonton for $59, Kelowna to Vancouver for $49 and Toronto to St. John's for $99, among many others.
Dreaming of a spring getaway to YVR? Now is your time! Book a hotel stay with a participating Richmond or Vancouver hotel, and you can receive a $100 flight voucher for your flight with @Lynx_Air. This is a limited time offer, so act fast and book today: https://www.destinationvancouver.com/lynx/\u00a0pic.twitter.com/uMPqYBxcfw— YVR (@YVR) 1648229111
The carrier's first-ever official flight will be between Vancouver and Calgary on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
As the opening date comes closer, the company has been launching flash sales and discounts to encourage travellers to take a trip with Lynx, including a daylight saving sale.
When the company launched, the CEO said the cheap fare structure is based on "simplicity, efficiency and empowering customers to pay for what they want and nothing more."
Those who want to venture further than the destinations listed are in luck, too. Lynx Air apparently has plans to expand its routes even further, before expanding into the U.S. and eventually even further.