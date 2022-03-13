Editions

Canada's New 'Ultra Low Cost' Airline Is Having A Daylight Savings Sale & Flights Are 60% Off

Lynx Air is offering budget tickets all over the country! 💰

Different planes at an airport in Canada.

Get ready, travellers! Canada's new "ultra affordable" airline Lynx Air is having a Daylight Savings Sale right now and you can get up to 60% off select base fares.

On March 12, just before daylight savings time kicked in, the company announced the offer, which can be accessed with the promo code SUNSHINE.

"We may be losing an hour this weekend, but you won’t lose any sleep over 60% off base fares!" the airline said, via their social media pages.

It means travellers can get discounts on flights all over the country, including from major Canadian travel hubs like Toronto and Vancouver.

The code is valid from Friday, March 11 through until 11:59 p.m. MST on Sunday, March 13.

Prices for tickets are already pretty cheap, with one-way routes between cities like Calgary and Victoria, Toronto and Winnipeg, and Vancouver and Calgary all costing less than $70 before the discount code is applied.

The low-cost carrier recently announced an expansion into more Canadian cities, with the network now reaching six spots in total: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Kelowna and Victoria.

Lynx Air launched in Canada at the end of 2021, promising low cost fares, flexibility and an "ultra low-cost carrier model."

The company's first ever flight will take off on April 7, 2022, and fly from Calgary to Vancouver.

Lovers of discounted and cheap flight tickets may also be pleased to learn that WestJet has announced plans to buy Sunwing, which it says means "new travel options" and "more affordable fares."

