Daylight Saving Time Is Starting Soon & Here's When The Sun Will Set Across Canada
You have to sacrifice an hour of sleep to get those later sunsets! 🌇
It's time for daylight saving time which means the sun will set later in the evening and here's when it'll go down across Canada.
When local time is about to hit 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, the clocks will "spring forward" into daylight saving time and change to 3 a.m. instead.
However, the clocks won't go forward in some parts of Canada. Yukon, most of Saskatchewan, some locations in Quebec and Ontario, Southampton Island and some areas in B.C. don't have time changes.
For those in most places in this country, you'll lose an hour of sleep but you'll also get more daylight in the evening and later sunsets!
In Vancouver, the sunset will go from just after 6 p.m. to 7:14 p.m. when the clocks change and then get progressively later as the month goes on and the sun will set at 7:42 p.m. on the last day of March.
The sun will go down in Calgary at 7:38 p.m. on March 13, more than an hour later than the day before and by March 31, the sun will set at 8:07 p.m.
In Yellowknife, the sunset will be at 7:34 p.m. when the switch to daylight saving time is made and it'll be at 8:23 p.m. by March 31!
For people in Winnipeg, the sun will set at 7:30 p.m. on March 13 and by the end of the month, it'll happen just before 8 p.m.
Up in Iqaluit, the time change means that sunset will be at 6:29 p.m. when clocks move to daylight saving time and when the month ends it'll be at 7:21 p.m.
In Toronto, the sunset will be at 7:21 p.m. on March 13 and by the end of the month, it'll be over 40 minutes later at 7:43 p.m.
For those in Montreal, the sunset will go from 5:56 p.m. before the time change to 6:57 p.m. after it and it'll be at 7:21 p.m. by March 31.
In Fredericton, after the time change, the sun will sink down at 7:29 p.m. Then, by March 31, the sun will set almost at 8 p.m.
In Charlottetown, daylight saving time means the sunset will be at 7:15 p.m. on March 13 and then be more than 20 minutes later at the end of the month.
For people in Halifax, you can expect the sun to set at 7:17 p.m. when the clocks go forward and by March 31, it'll happen at 7:40 p.m.
Out east in St. John's, the sunset will be at 7:03 p.m. after the time change and then at 7:29 p.m. by the end of the month.
After that, the sun will set even later and later across the country.
In places in Canada that observe time changes, daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 6 when the clocks "fall back" by an hour and switch to standard time so enjoy those late sunsets while you can!