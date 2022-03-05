These Spots Were Ranked As The Best Places To See Sunrises & Sunsets In Canada
One location is pretty popular for its sunrises and sunsets! ☀️
If you're looking for a show in the sky, the best places to see sunrises and sunsets in Canada were ranked and there are spots in six provinces.
According to a study by Mornings.co.uk that used Tripadvisor to gather data for countries around the world, some spots in Canada are pretty popular for their spectacular views of sunrises and sunsets.
The top 10 places in this country are the ones with the highest number of mentions of "sunset" and "sunrise" in reviews on Tripadvisor.
There are spots in Alberta, Ontario, B.C., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland so you have lots of options if you want to catch some rays!
The best place to watch the sunrise in the country is Moraine Lake in Banff National Park.
After that, the top five include Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site in St. John's, Lake Louise in Alberta, Niagara Falls in Ontario and Vermillion Lakes in Banff National Park.
If you're looking for more locations with spectacular sunrise views, the other top spots are Pyramid and Patricia Lakes in Jasper National Park, Percé Rock in Quebec, Hillcrest Park in Thunder Bay, Two Jack Lake in Banff National Park and Herbert Lake in Banff National Park.
For those who aren't early risers and would rather catch a sunset than a sunrise, the best place in Canada to see the sun dip below the horizon is the CN Tower in Toronto.
English Bay in Vancouver is second, Stanley Park in Vancouver is third, Fort Henry National Historic Site in Kingston is fourth and Vancouver Lookout is fifth.
Following those spots is Chesterman Beach in Tofino, Vancouver Seawall, Crescent Beach in Surrey, Peggy's Cove Lighthouse in Halifax and Vermillion Lakes in Banff National Park!
