Toronto is getting a dazzling new Christmas bar with waterfront views and pancake brunch

Sip, sip, hooray!

A person sitting by a teddy bear. Right: A hand holding a Christmas-themed cup.

A Christmas bar in Toronto.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram, @miracletoronto | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Was that the sound of sleigh bells? It might not be snowing yet, but something magical is making its way to Toronto just in time for the Christmas season.

Offering festive drinks, over-the-top decor, and endless cheer, you'll want to add this dazzling holiday attraction to your winter bucket list.

Toronto's original Christmas bar, Miracle Toronto, is officially returning to the city with not one but two magical locations.

Brought to life by the team behind Civil Liberties and Civil Works, Miracle Toronto has been bringing cheer to the city since 2019 with its kitschy decorations, Insta-worthy cocktails, and more.

This year, the Christmas bar will transform both Boxcar Social on Harbourfront and Third Place on Bloor Street into enchanting wonderlands.

The new Harbourfront location will open on November 20, offering "photo-worthy cocktails, a food menu that's just as fun and cheeky as the atmosphere, featuring comfort food with a Christmas twist, loads of family-friendly programming, and plenty of space to host large groups and holiday celebrations," according to a press release.

For an extra touch of merriment, you can enjoy a Santa Pancake Brunch on Saturdays, complete with stacks of pancakes, holiday-themed coffees, and the man in red himself. There will also be a brunch service on Sundays for more delicious eats.

The all-ages bar is located steps from the skating rink at Harbourfront Centre, making it a cozy spot for a post-skate drink and sweet treat.

Miracle on Bloor will open on November 14, featuring its beloved kitschy decor, snacks, cocktails, and more.

Both locations will offer festive cocktails served in themed glasses that will fill you with the Christmas spirit.

You can enjoy classics like Jingle Balls Nog, Christmapolitan, and Snowball Old-fashioned, as well as new drinks like Candy Cane Lane and Coconut Hot Chocolate.

The menu also offers a range of alcohol-free beverages, including hot chocolate, apple cider, and mocktails like Snow Day Sipper.

"It's all about spreading joy and togetherness this time of year, so we're really excited to bring even more of that feel-good energy to Toronto with two Miracle destinations," Nick Kennedy, partner, Team Civil, said in the release.

"We've got incredible cocktails, interactive events and merry-inducing decor to make sure holiday gatherings are more memorable than ever."

Reservations for both locations will open on October 20 at 9 a.m. The Harbourfront location is all-ages, while Miracle on Bloor is 19+. Call up your friends and get ready for some major Christmas spirit(s).

Miracle Toronto

Price: Free admission

When: November 20, 2025 for Miracle on Harbourfront, November 14, 2025 for Miracle on Bloor

Address: Miracle on Harbourfront: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON, Miracle on Bloor: 875 Bloor St West, Toronto, ON

Miracle Toronto Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

