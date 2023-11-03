9 Gorgeous Places Around Vancouver That Give You A Perfect View Of The Sunset
Get all the views. 🌅
Walking along the ocean and watching the sunset is the perfect way to cure your winter blues, and there are lots of spots to hit around Vancouver for the ultimate sunset.
Some of the places to watch the best sunsets in Vancouver are super easy to get to. You can take an easy stroll and watch the sky light up with gorgeous hues of red, orange, and yellow.
If you catch a day in winter when it's not raining, you better get outside as much as possible and soak up the vitamin D until the sun goes down.
Plus, these special spots will make for the perfect photo opportunity.
Enjoy the stunning nature alone and relax or make it a date night and go with your special someone. Nothing can get more romantic than a sunset stroll on the beach.
Lighthouse Park
Address: 4902 Beacon Ln., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You get an unobstructed view of the sun going down on the wide-open ocean here. It's an easy trail to get to the lighthouse through a stunning park.
Ambleside Beach
Address: West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: There is an amazing restaurant you can go to right beside this beach — where you can watch the sunset from — called Beach House. Or you can also have a picnic right on the beach.
Wreck Beach
Address: UBC Campus
Why You Need To Go: Although this beach is technically right beside a university, it's a well-known nudist spot. Enjoy a romantic date with an epic sunset view here — with naked people walking around you.
Sunset Beach
Address: 1204 Beach Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot got its name for a reason! If you live in downtown Vancouver it's super close to you, and you can stroll along the seawall to get there.
White Rock Pier
Address: White Rock, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a bit of a drive from Vancouver, but worth it. You can walk out on Canada's Longest Pier and enjoy the sunset. Then you can go and grab some delicious fish and chips in the beach town.
Kitsilano Beach
Address: 2305 Cornwall Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This popular beach is in a fun Vancouver neighbourhood with tons of shops and restaurants. If you want a nice date night idea then you can walk around the neighbourhood before sitting on the beach.
Queen Elizabeth Park
Address: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This isn't a beach but it still gives you an amazing view. Here you can see the city, mountains, and ocean in one look because you're so high up. The entire park is beautiful, with a lush garden to walk through before sunset.
Whytecliff Park, West Vancouver
Address: West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This super unique park has a little island you can look out onto and some walking trails. It's yet another place in West Van where you are basically guaranteed an amazing view.
Lonsdale Quay
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This super cute area in North Van is the ideal spot to watch the sky light up with colours. It's easy to access and has lots of cool places to eat.