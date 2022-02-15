This Restaurant In Vancouver Is Right On The Beach & You Can Watch The Sunset At Happy Hour
The perfect spot for golden hour. 🌇
This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C is right on the beach and you can watch the sun go down as you enjoy happy hour.
The restaurant is called Beach House, and it's located right by Dundarave Beach in West Vancouver. It's a great spot for romantic sunset views year-round, thanks to the closed-in patio.
The beachfront restaurant has gorgeous ocean views and glass windows to gaze through. It is also open and airy with patio heaters for those colder evenings.
It's the perfect spot to hang with friends and grab a drink.
Happy hour runs every day 3:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., with an additional late happy hour on Saturdays and Sundays.
All of their food looks amazing. They have a variety of options on the menu, of seasonal and fresh dishes.
The seafood is especially mouthwatering to look at. There's really nothing better than eating some seafood while looking out on the ocean.
All of their drinks look extremely refreshing. Who can say no to some sangria?
Brunch is also served at the restaurant on weekends and holidays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
So you can take a stroll on the beach, before hitting up weekend brunch with the girls.
Especially for the spring and summer, this is a place that has to be added to your list.
Overall this spot will make you feel like you're in the Hamptons for the day, or on a relaxing beach vacation.
Whether it's for a date night or a lunch with friends — it won't disappoint.
Beach House Restaurant
Price 💸💸💸
Address: 150 25th St., West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place is the perfect spot to watch the sunset and let your worries wash away.