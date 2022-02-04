Sections

7 Unique Cocktails In Vancouver That You Have To On Your Next Night Out

Vancouver Staff Writer
7 Unique Cocktails In Vancouver That You Have To On Your Next Night Out
There are so many places in Vancouver, B.C., that offer unique cocktails for your next night out. If your looking for weekend plans, look no further.

These spots are perfect for grabbing some fun drinks for you and your friends.

There are some hidden gems and well-known places where you can get unique drinks. From candy on top to a bubble show, there are so many cool drinks to see.

Not to mention — the drinks give you the perfect excuse to take a ton of photos on your night out.

Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar

Price: 💸💸

Address: 602 W Broadway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This spot has giant fishbowl drinks with candy and fruit. You won't even realize you're having a boozy drink because these just taste like candy.

The Shameful Tiki Room

Price: 💸💸

Address: 4362 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Room offers a lot of colourful and tropical drink options. Don't be surprised if your drink comes with fresh juicy pineapple on top.

Glowbal

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 590 W Georgia St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Glowbal really wins the award for drink uniqueness. They serve up this purple drink with a bubble on top.

Boathouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1305 Arbutus St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Boathouse offers super delicious Coronaritas — a fun mix of a beer and a margarita. They are perfect for those warm summer patio days.

La Taqueria

Price: 💸

Address: 2450 Yukon St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: From bright pink margaritas to delicious tacos — La Taqueria has it all!

Score On Davie

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1262 Davie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Score has giant caesars topped with onion rings and bacon — need I say more?

The Cider House

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1602 Yew St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Cide House has extremely colourful cider flights, all with unique flavours. The best part about a flight is that you get a little taste of everything.

