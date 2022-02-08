This Restaurant Is The Best In Vancouver According To Yelp & Its Last 5 Reviews Say It All
The people have spoken!
This restaurant is the best in Vancouver, B.C., according to Yelp, and a dive into the last five reviews posted show exactly why.
Even in the cutthroat world of online reviews, Medina Cafe still comes out on top as a delicious brunch spot to try when in Vancouver.
There's no doubt that you have seen some brutal Yelp reviews. Whether it be some high praise or an extremely bad experience, people want to tell the world and Yelp is the perfect way to do so.
The most recent reviewer raved about this spot though. It seems like this restaurant has people feeling like they are tasting food from another country which people are loving.
"One of the best cafes in the city! We were looking for Mediterranean style breakfast and came across Medina. Surely worth the visit!! Not many places like this in town," said the reviewer.
Medina is also known for its delicious brunch menu items, including some fabulous cocktails.
"Fantastic experience. Wonderful service with warm and knowledgeable staff. Every meal each of my family members ordered was unbelievably good. Their specialty mimosa is delicious, " another reviewer wrote.
Who can say no to a mimosa at brunch?
Like most places in Vancouver, you might be facing a long line when you go. That just shows how amazing it is though.
The third most recent review said: "Very lively brunch restaurant in downtown Vancouver. Make sure to get a reservation, cause it fills up quickly. We ordered the paella and the hummus and beet on focaccia. Both had great flavours with fresh ingredients."
Another user took time to give some tips when it came to this restaurant.
"Be warned, if you don't have a reservation then the wait at Medina is excruciatingly long," they said.
They added that "you don't have to keep standing in the line and just need to check in. They let you know once you're spot is ready. You can reserve online but there's a $10 deposit for weekend reservation!"
Overall, Medina seems pretty special and people truly love their food. It's the perfect spot to meet up for brunch with friends.
"Their specialty, and my favourite item, is their mini Liège waffles. A little crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. They're wonderful on their own or paired with some delightfully unique sauces," the next Yelp review mentioned.
"My favourite was the Creme de Fruit de Passion. Apparently there's a set amount that is made per day, but I saw everyone in sight order at least a couple of them and they were still being churned out," they added.
All of their food looks mouthwatering, and the waffles definitely are a bucket-list item!
Medina Cafe
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 780 Richards St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Medina Cafe is the perfect spot to enjoy good food, drink some delicious mimosas, and share laughs with friends.