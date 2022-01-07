Trending Tags

This Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked Among The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World

Drake has been there! 🍝

@sexyfoodgirl | Instagram, @beatricebouchard | Instagram

A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best spots for Italian cuisine outside of Italy, and their food is so drool-worthy.

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca is a staple for Vancouverites who are craving Italian eats. The award-winning restaurant serves up tasty eats in a fine dining atmosphere.

It's no surprise that it was ranked as one of The Best Italian Restaurants in The World 2022 by 50 Top Italy. The number one spot actually went to a Toronto restaurant, but just being on the list is a testament to how amazing this spot is.

The 50 Top Italy website said that for "over twenty years now, Cioppino’s has been a solid landmark for food enthusiasts in Vancouver."

The website shouted out the linguini with lobster and the Fettuccine alla Bolognese, so you know what to order next time you go!

It's not just about the food though; the authenticity of the restaurant also shines bright. The website said that the "Italian style is everywhere: from the warm, elegant atmosphere to the table settings to the wine list with its required classics, to the dishes which all represent Italy very well."

It's perfect for a special occasion.

Or for a night when you just want some good eats!

Also, if none of that convinces you to go — Drake went there!

The genius behind this place? Chef Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro.

According to the Cioppino website, Posteraro was born in Italy and came to Canada to work at his brother's restaurant. He then studied in Europe and worked in restaurants there and in Singapore before coming back to Canada.

Then in 1999, he opened his very own place called Cioppino's in Vancouver's Yaletown.

Not only are you basically guaranteed a great meal, but going for a night out in Yaletown is also super fun. The neighbourhood is full of amazing bars and restaurants.

Between the location, food, and setting, you'll have a great night!

Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill & Enoteca

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This place is literally one of the best in the world for Italian dining, so you won't be disappointed!

Website

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

