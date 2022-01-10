Trending Tags

pop up vaccine clinics

This COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In BC Doubles As A Pasta Lover's Dream & Even Serves Lasagna

They also play a video of sauce being made. 🍝

Vancouver Editor
This COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic In BC Doubles As A Pasta Lover's Dream & Even Serves Lasagna
galgracen | Twitter

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in B.C. is also a pasta lover's dream, and the lasagna actually looks super tasty.

At The Italian Cultural Centre of Vancouver, they have a different way of giving out the COVID-19 vaccine — and it involves some pasta and a video of sauce being made.

People who had an appointment to get their vaccine were probably happily surprised when they walked in. On Twitter one user, @galgracen, posted a video of the whole setup.

After you get your vaccine, you get to sit and enjoy a video of some yummy-looking red sauce being made.

The Executive Director of the centre, Mario Miceli, told Narcity over the phone that the video is their chefs making their lasagna in-house sauce!

You can buy the lasagna from the cafe to take home with you. The cafe also serves coffee and sandwiches, if you aren’t into the pasta.

People seem to be super into the idea, many thanking the centre for the post-vaccination eats.

Another Twitter user, @citizenhendo, said: "Come for the lasagna, stay for the vaccine to help end the world wide pandemic."

You might be able to visit this pasta spot sooner than you expected because the B.C. government recently sped up their booster dose plan.

Once you are eligible for the booster dose you will receive an invitation from the government, and then can book your appointment.

Maybe you live close to The Italian Cultural Centre, and can join in on the post-vaccine pasta fun!

