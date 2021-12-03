How To Book Your COVID-19 Booster Dose In BC As New Advice Tells More People To Get It
Follow these steps.
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has recommended a booster dose of COVID-19 for people over the age of 50.
In October, B.C. said people would start receiving their COVID-19 booster dose appointments but on December 3, NACI's latest guidance is that more people should get their booster dose as protection against the Omicron variant.
B.C. has previously said that people who received two doses, and who wants a booster, can receive it between six and eight months after their second dose.
The roadmap laid out by the province said it started giving out booster doses to long-term care residents, people aged over 70 and Indigenous peoples aged 12 and up earlier this year.
The province plans to give booster doses to health care workers and people who are immunocompromised by the end of 2021 before moving on to the wider B.C. population in early 2022 — but this timeline may be accelerated now.
A reminder that if you are looking to travel internationally, you'll need a separate vaccine passport.
How to book your COVID-19 booster shot in B.C.?
You need to be registered in the Get Vaccinated system. If you're already registered in the system, you will receive an appointment invitation when it is your time to get a booster dose.
People who don't have access to online booking facilities can also call the provincial call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to arrange an appointment.