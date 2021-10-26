COVID-19 Booster Dose Details Are Revealed In BC & Here's When You Can Get Yours
It all depends when you got your first and second dose.
The B.C. government announced its plan for COVID-19 vaccine boosters on October 26.
According to the government, anyone over the age of 12 who wants a booster, and has already had both doses of a vaccine, can get one.
They will receive the booster dose between six and eight months of getting their second dose and can book the booster online or by contacting the provincial call centre.
The plan laid out by the government said that higher-risk populations will now start getting booster shots, and then they will move to the broader population in mid-January.
The priority for these doses will be based on the amount of time since your second dose, risk, and age.
Moderna and Pfizer will be the two options for boosters. People who received AstraZeneca will be offered Moderna or Pfizer as their booster shot.
Government of British Columbia
When Can You Get Your Booster?
If you want the booster and have two doses of a vaccine, you can expect to get it before May 2022 no matter what group you are in.
Those in an at-risk group can expect to get it before by December 2021.
When you received your last vaccine will determine when you get a booster.
As a reminder, if you're looking to travel internationally, you'll need a separate vaccine passport.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.