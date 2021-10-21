People In BC Will Need Another Vaccine Passport For International Travel
You'll also need it for travelling on any federally-regulated mode of transport.
British Columbians hoping to travel internationally or use federally regulated modes of transport will need two separate vaccine passports.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on October 21 that Canada was launching a standardized vaccine passport for international travel.
However, only Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut have signed up to this. Here is an example of what it looks like.
Speaking shortly after the announcement, B.C. Premier John Horgan said there were no immediate plans to align the BC Vaccine Card with the new federal government international travel vaccine passport.
He said, "British Columbia was among the first provinces to come up with an immunization card.
"The federal government's test is much higher for international travel...at the point where the borders are open, particularly to the south of us, and those who want to travel internationally and going to require some other form of identification distributed and approved by the federal government."
What Can I Use The BC Vaccine Card For Now?
Across B.C., 3.7 million people have downloaded the BC Vaccine card.
Premier Horgan said that those who have no immediate plans to travel in the future can keep using the BC Vaccine Card as proof of immunization for eating at restaurants, going to concerts and other activities that require proof of vaccination.
What If I Want To Travel Internationally?
Premier Horgan's message to those looking further afield for their travels was clear — you need another vaccine passport.
He said: "If you want to travel internationally or on federally regulated modes of transportation, you are going to require a federal card.
"You can access that through B.C. sources and also by reviewing the material the federal government are providing at this time. But you're going to need two at this moment and we'll see how we go in the months ahead, how we can bring those two together."
The COVID-19 proof of vaccination passport for international travel is not ready for British Columbians, yet. But all the details are available here.
