This Is What To Expect When You Use Canada's Vaccine Passport At Airports

Justin Trudeau said there will be "no actual slow down."

@yvrairport | Instagram

Now that the details on Canada's vaccine passport have been revealed, Canadians can learn all about how proving their vaccination status will work when they're travelling through airports.

During an announcement about the new standardized, national certificates, Justin Trudeau explained that his government has worked closely with airlines to ensure that the process is "as seamless and easy" as possible.

"The fact that the proof of vaccination certificate that will be pan-Canadian includes a QR code means that it will be a step for the vast majority of people at the virtual check-in," Trudeau said.

Air travellers will be able to have their QR code scanned when virtually checking in and receive a boarding pass that clearly states their vaccination status.

"There is no actual slow down. It's a single extra step on check-in," the PM said.

Federal government officials also revealed that the ArriveCAN app has been updated to validate the vaccine certificates.

All provinces and territories have agreed to move forward with the standardized, national proof of vaccination and issue them to residents. So far, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and all three territories are already using the national standard.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

