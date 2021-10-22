Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
vaccine passport

Here's Which Provinces & Territories Have Access To Canada's Vaccine Passport System

And here's what to do if you live in a province that doesn't. ➡️

Here's Which Provinces & Territories Have Access To Canada's Vaccine Passport System
Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime, @pacificcoastalair | Instagram

If you're travelling outside of the country anytime soon, it might be worth checking if you live in a province with access to Canada's international vaccine passport.

Canada announced the new standardized system on Thursday, October 21, but not every province is part of things just yet — here's how to check if you're in one that is.

If you live in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, you now automatically have access to the standardized vaccine passport.

Even though these provinces and territories have separate vaccine passports, each one will have the authorized Government of Canada logo — flag and all — to verify that it's Canadian issued and can be accepted internationally.

The rest of the country — B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, P.E.I. and New Brunswick — is expected to issue the standardized proof of vaccination before the end of November, according to government officials.

But officials also said that Canadians in those five provinces will be able to use their own certificates for now as long as they include their name, date of birth, type of vaccine doses and the date they received their doses.

Speaking about the changes on October 21, Justin Trudeau said he's "very confident" other countries will accept the new standardized version of the vaccine passports.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

People Who Get Fired For Being Unvaccinated In Canada Likely Won't Be Able To Get EI

Canada's employment minister said getting terminated like that could make a person ineligible for support.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

A federal government official has revealed that people who get fired for being unvaccinated might not be able to get Employment Insurance.

In an interview with CBC Power & Politics, Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough explained why unvaccinated people who lose their jobs likely won't be eligible to get EI if their employer requires vaccination against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Officers Will Be Put On Indefinite Unpaid Leave If They Don't Get Vaxxed

This will come into effect on November 30.

Kaitlyn McLachlan | Dreamstime

Toronto Police has announced that they will be making vaccines mandatory for all of their officers.

"Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve," Chief James Ramer said in the October 21 announcement.

Keep Reading Show less

People In BC Will Need Another Vaccine Passport For International Travel

You'll also need it for travelling on any federally-regulated mode of transport.

ProvinceofBC | YouTube

British Columbians hoping to travel internationally or use federally regulated modes of transport will need two separate vaccine passports.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on October 21 that Canada is launching a standardized vaccine passport for international travel.

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau Says He's 'Very Confident' That Canada's Vaccine Passport Will Be Accepted Worldwide

International standards haven't been nailed down as of yet.

@yvrairport | Instagram, Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister Of Canada | YouTube

The government recently announced the details of Canada's standardized vaccine passport for travel and Justin Trudeau says he believes it will be able to be used internationally.

"We are very confident that this proof-of-vaccination certificate that will be federally approved, issued by the provinces with the health information for Canadians, is going to be accepted at destinations worldwide," Trudeau said during a news conference in Ottawa on Thursday, October 21.

Keep Reading Show less