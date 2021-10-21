Canada's Vaccine Passport For Travel Launches Today & Here's What We Know So Far
Not every province will get it immediately, though.
Federal officials have provided more details about Canada's vaccine passport for travel, which is set to come into effect in many regions as early as October 21.
Speaking on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that all provinces and territories in Canada will be "moving forward with a standardized, national proof of vaccination."
"As of today, so far, we have Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and all three territories [...] who already have put into use the national standard for proof of vaccination," Trudeau said.
In these spots, anyone who has been fully vaccinated can now download the certification on their phone, print it out or ask for a copy via mail.
The PM confirmed that the remaining provinces are working to get this up and running ASAP.
What will Canada's proof of vaccination look like?
Before Trudeau made this announcement, federal government officials gave new details about what the standardized national proof of vaccination will look like.
Provinces and territories will provide residents with a vaccine passport that will have an individual's name, date of birth and COVID-19 vaccination history, which includes the number of doses, vaccine type and the dates doses were administered.
The vaccine certificate will have the same look and feel regardless of which province or territory issued it. That means it will have the official Canada logo, complete with a Canadian flag.
To ensure that it's secure, it will follow international standards for smart health cards and have security features that deter tampering. Border officials will be able to read the information or scan the QR code to verify that it's valid and hasn't been modified.
Also, the ArriveCAN app has been updated to digitally validate the standardized version of vaccine certificates.
It's anticipated that the remaining provinces will start issuing the standardized Canadian proof of vaccination by the end of November.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.