Canada Has Finally Lifted Its Warning Against Non-Essential Travel & The Old System Is Back

However, the warning still applies to a select group of Canadians.

@yvrairport | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

If you've been waiting and waiting and waiting for the Government of Canada to stop discouraging non-essential travel outside of the country, today is your lucky day.

As of Friday, October 22, Canada has taken down its official global travel advisory which recommended against travelling anywhere in the world for a non-essential reason and a different system is up in its place.

Now, the government's website has a list of destinations with specific recommendations depending on where you're going, ranging from "exercise normal security precautions" to "exercise a high degree of caution" and "avoid all travel."

The U.S., for instance, is in the "normal" category of destinations, while the U.K. and Mexico are in the "high degree of caution" category. This is how the Government of Canada used to issue travel advisories before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, unvaccinated Canadians are still being told to avoid all non-essential travel because of an "increased risk" of catching and spreading COVID-19.

Travellers are also still being advised to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep up physical distancing while travelling, as well as follow local guidelines, avoid cruises altogether and make sure they know the requirements for coming back into Canada.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

