Canada Has Lifted Its Non-Essential Travel Advisory But Cruises Are Still A Huge No-Go
Although Canada has finally lifted its non-essential travel advisory, the feds still have some recommendations in place when it comes to heading abroad.
As of Friday, October 22, officials were no longer urging Canadians to avoid all discretionary travel overseas. This is the first time since March 2020 that Canadians have been given the go-ahead to take international trips.
Instead, the feds have reverted to advice based on specific countries. For example, some destinations have recommendations like "exercise normal security precautions," while others say "avoid all travel."
While international vacations and trips to visit friends and family are no longer a no-go, the government continues to urge Canadians to "avoid all cruise ship travel outside of Canada."
The feds warn that Canadians "could be subject to quarantine procedures onboard ship or in a foreign country" if a COVID-19 outbreak was to occur on a ship.
Officials add that "the range of consular services available to those on cruise ships may be significantly restricted by local authorities" and say it is unlikely that there would be a government-organized repatriation flight if complications arose.
Cruise vessels remain banned from Canadian waters until at least November 1, 2021.
If you are considering heading overseas, remember that you'll be required to download Canada's vaccine passport for travel from November 30 onwards.
