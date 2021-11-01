Cruise Ships Are No Longer Banned In Canadian Waters & It's Good News For The Upcoming Season
The ban was put in place in February 2021.
The government of Canada has officially lifted its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters, and the economy should get a pretty good boost from it.
On Monday, November 1, the one-year ban on cruise ships that was originally announced on February 4, 2021, was lifted by Transport Canada.
As of today, cruise ships are no longer banned in Canadian waters. Canada is looking forward to welcoming them back… https://t.co/xWGCtngtg5— Transport Canada (@Transport Canada) 1635787710.0
"We know that the maritime and tourism sectors have been hit hard by the global COVID-19 pandemic," said the release. "As we reopen safely, we are already preparing for the upcoming cruise season that will help grow our economy."
According to the release, the cruise ship industry puts more than $4 billion into the Canadian economy and generates approximately 30,000 jobs.
"As Canadians have done their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to safely restart our economy and build back better," said the Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra. "We will welcome cruise ships—an important part of our tourism sector—back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season."
However, the government is advising Canadians "to avoid all travel on cruise ships outside the country until further notice."
If you are considering heading overseas, remember that you'll be required to download Canada's vaccine passport for travel from November 30 onwards.
